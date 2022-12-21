Hugh Jackman reveals the reality of what goes on during his Zoom calls

He has been doing back-to-back interviews to promote his new movie, The Son.

And on Wednesday, Hugh Jackman revealed the reality of what it’s really like in his home while attending press service.

“What you didn’t see on screen during my zoom Q&A for @bafta,” the 54-year-old captioned the post.

In the photo, Hugh appears neatly within range of the camera as he talks to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

But a few feet away, boxes full of Christmas decorations sit untouched.

It comes after word got out that Hugh and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are about to move back to their native Australia.

The couple, who just downsized from their $54.2 million triplex apartment in the Big Apple to a smaller place in Chelsea, have reportedly shipped their excess furniture back to Down Under.

“Almost everything that didn’t go to the smaller apartment gets shipped to Oz,” an insider reportedly told me women’s Day.

The source went on to say that the couple were “seriously serious” about the move after living in New York for years for their careers.

“They are serious about moving Down Under one day and this was the perfect opportunity to send things back,” they added.

They added that downsizing to a smaller apartment meant the couple had more money for possible properties in Sydney.

“Having a smaller place has freed up money to also invest in their eventual base in Australia, so they are excited about taking steps towards their Australian dream,” the source said.

According to the report, the couple are trying to convince their children Oscar, 22, and Ava, 17, to make the move as well.

But now that the pandemic is over, their children are getting back to life in New York.

“Their friends, their studies, hobbies, everything they know and love is based in New York,” the insider said.

Oscar and Ava hoped their parents would too, but it seems their long-term plans to move back to Australia will come to an end soon.

The couple enlisted movers over the weekend to move their furniture over the weekend from the $54.2 million (USD $38.9 million) triplex.

The house, which is located in posh Downtown Manhattan, was bought by the couple for $21 million (AUD $29.3 million) about 14 years ago.

Hugh revealed last year that he was homesick for his native Australia after New York City’s extended Covid lockdown.

Deborra-Lee and the couple’s children were initially in Melbourne when the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in March 2019.

But four days later, they returned to the US to keep the family together.