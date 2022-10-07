How to use Quick Note in macOS to quickly save anything

Apple’s Notes is one of my favorite apps in macOS. For me, it’s a repository of notes, links, images, snippets, and anything else I think I’ll need for work or personal projects. And with the Quick Note feature in the Notes app, Apple guaranteed that I will use Notes more often.

Quick Note is a quick way to create a note file when you’re not using the Notes app. When you trigger it, the Notes app quickly opens a new file that you can start using right away. It’s a great feature, but might not be that obvious if you don’t know it’s there. Here’s how to find it.

Quick Note is a Hot Corner feature in macOS (it was introduced in macOS Monterey). You can select a corner of the screen and when you move the cursor to that corner it will trigger a quick note. Here’s how to set it up.

How to set up Quick Note in macOS Monterey

Open System Preferences. click on Mission control. click on Hot corners button at the bottom of the Mission Control settings window. You’ll see an image representing your screen in the center of the window, surrounded by four pop-up menus in each corner. Select a corner you want to trigger a quick note. Click on the pop-up menu for the desired corner. choose Quick note. click Okay and close System Preferences.

Quick Note is triggered by a Hot Corner action. IDG

How to set up Quick Note in macOS Ventura and later

Open System Preferences. click on Desktop & Dock in the left column. In the right section, scroll all the way down to the bottom where you will find one Hot corners button. Click on it. In the pop-up window, select the corner you want to use to activate Quick Note. The lower right corner is the default. click done.

How to use Quick Note

To start Quick Note, move the cursor to the corner you selected. A sheet will appear, and when you click it, the Notes app will launch with a notes file open. You can start writing or add whatever you want in the file.

Creating a quick note and accessing the Share menu. IDG

Since you’re actually in the Notes app, you have access to all of the app’s features and can perform tasks like changing fonts, deploying a table, specifying a checklist, and sharing your note. When you’re done, just close the app or close the note’s window. You can access the note in the Notes app on any device whenever you want.

You can set Quick Note to always create a new note file or to open the most recent file in the Notes app preferences. If you want to open the same note file all the time, select the check box for Resume last Quick Note. Uncheck the box to start a new note each time.