How to reset a Mac’s Bluetooth settings

Bluetooth can be a useful technology for short-range connections, also known as PANs (Personal Area Networks). We use Bluetooth for fitness bands, earbuds and headphones, hotspot tethering and input peripherals.

But sometimes your Mac seems to get the wrong idea about one or more devices. You can’t connect even after disconnecting and re-pairing. Or, worse, macOS doesn’t let you remove a paired device from the Bluetooth preference pane.

Apple hides Bluetooth reset options in the Bluetooth menu:

In macOS through 11 Big Sur, hold down Shift and Option and click the Bluetooth menu in the menu bar. (If that menu doesn’t appear, open the Bluetooth preference pane and check “Show Bluetooth in menu bar”.)

In Big Sur, you can instead click to open the Control Center and then hold down Shift and Option while clicking the right-pointing arrow in the Bluetooth pane.

However, as of macOS 12 Monterey, a more complicated command-line process is required, as described below.

You have three reset options. If you have a persistent problem, I recommend starting with “Reset the Bluetooth module” and then restarting your Mac. This should resolve most issues without further intervention.

If you still have devices that you can’t remove or pair properly, try “Remove All Devices.” You will then need to re-pair any Bluetooth hardware you use with your Mac.

The third of those reset options, “Factory reset all connected Apple devices,” allows you to disable settings on Apple keyboards, earbuds, headphones, trackpads, and mice all at once and reset them to factory defaults.

Reset Bluetooth in macOS Monterey

Apple has removed the shortcut to access a reset option in Monterey for reasons known only to the company. However, the solution is not much more difficult:

Choose in the Finder Go > Go to Folder. Paste in the /Library/Preferences/com.apple.Bluetooth.plist field and press Yield. That file will be highlighted in a Finder window. Drag it to the Trash. Restart your Mac.

