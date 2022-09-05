How social media influencers in Britain are earning £137,000 a year

If you’re dreaming of earning a six-figure salary, you’d better start posting more on Instagram.

Social media stars now earn more per hour than lawyers, accountants and software engineers – and those in the UK are the highest paid in the world, research shows.

British influencers earn an average hourly wage of £117.48 – equivalent to £137,000 a year if they worked full-time, according to a new report from Adobe.

This is considerably more than the £100,000 lawyers in the UK can expect to earn, while software developers generally earn up to £70,000, accountants £65,000 and train drivers £65,000 – according to the UK government’s National Careers Service.

The NCS also lists average salaries of up to £42,000 for school teachers, £32,000 for firefighters and nurses, £26,000 for sales assistants and £25,000 for carers and delivery drivers.

Adobe’s Future of Creativity survey of 9,000 online creators in the UK, US, Spain, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, South Korea and Brazil.

Ex-Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson, 28, (left, in March) is said to be making up to £800,000 a month from her spirited OnlyFans posts, while Love Island runner-up Molly-Mae Hague, 23, (right, in Positano, Italy, in June) has a net worth of £6 million

Influencer Zoe Sugg, aka Zoella, has over 9 million Instagram followers and an estimated net worth of £2.5 million

It revealed that the more time creators spend sharing content, the happier they feel.

The study comes as some influencers are coming under pressure to cut down on online posts after finding people “annoying” by flaunting a lavish lifestyle while the cost of living rises.

Love Island runner-up Molly-Mae Hague, 23, with 6.4 million Instagram followers, sparked controversy as she said “everyone has the same 24 hours in a day” when speaking of her success.

Miss Hague, creative director of fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, has a net worth of £6 million – but the comment was branded ‘tone deaf’.

Former Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson, 28, is said to be making up to £800,000 a month from her snappy OnlyFans posts.

The model joined the X-rated subscription site in March 2020 after being “bored” during the lockdown. She is also thought to have made a fortune selling lingerie.

Another influencer, Zoe Sugg, aka Zoella, has over nine million Instagram followers and is estimated to have a net worth of £2.5 million.

British TikTok superstar Jack Joseph, from Brighton, who has more than three million followers on the platform, said ‘staying true to yourself’ is the key to success.

Commenting on Adobe’s findings, he said, “It’s great to see influencers being taken seriously and more creators looking to turn them into full-time careers.

“Social media is an industry that is constantly evolving, so I’ve learned that it’s important to be prepared to adapt and edit your content to fit different platforms, what’s trending, and what your audience likes.”

The survey found that one in four Britons now describes themselves as some sort of ‘content creator’, accounting for 16.5 million creators in the UK.

Adobe’s report shows that while influencers in the UK earn the most per hour, more influencers in the US and Germany report that their income is half or more of their monthly income

Creators are more interested in becoming business owners than influencers, the report finds. Creators in Brazil are most interested in becoming influencers, alongside those in the US and UK

The survey found that for creators, and especially influencers, using or creating social content is considered a top mental health need

Higher participation is associated with more positive moods in all countries, study finds

But for most, content creation remains a sideline for now, with 65 percent otherwise working full-time. The report, which surveyed 9,000 online creators, found that influencers in the UK earn the most.

Most creators (69 percent) and influencers (84 percent) say coming up with online content is a creative outlet they can’t find anywhere else.

And those who share daily content, or spend ten or more hours a week creating it, report being the happiest overall.

Half of influencers say using social media or creating social content is more important to their mental health than listening to music (31 percent), exercising (30 percent) and getting outside in nature (27 percent).

Simon Morris, vice president of marketing at Adobe, added: “The growth in the number of creators in the UK and globally is exponential, demonstrating how creative people are now feeling about pursuing their ambitions and expressing themselves online.

“There is little doubt that the events of the past two years have influenced this rate of growth, indicating that the democratization of creativity is changing the where, when, how and why we create and get inspired.

“Creators have the power to shape our economy and culture and forge lucrative and successful careers.”

The investigation comes as lawyers in England and Wales are in fact going on continuous strike from today after their row with the government over wages intensified.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), who run every other week, voted for an indefinite, uninterrupted strike.

Justice Department figures show that more than 6,000 court hearings have been disrupted by the dispute over terms and government-determined fees for legal aid advocacy.

Barristers will receive a 15 percent fare increase from the end of September, earning them £7,000 more a year. But there is anger, the increase will not be immediate and does not apply to backlog cases.