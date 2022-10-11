How parents take more risks when naming girls than boys

The latest top baby names have been published in England and Wales, and as usual the list of names is divided into names given to girls (the top three are Olivia, Amelia and Isla) and those given to boys (Noah, Oliver and George are the top three here) .

Noah has moved up three places since 2020 to replace Oliver as the most popular baby boy name. There hasn’t been much movement in the boy’s top ten though, with only one new entrant (Henry, tenth and one place up compared to 2020, and replacing Jack).

The girls’ top ten, on the other hand, includes three new entries: Freya at number six (six places higher than in 2020), Florence at number eight (also six places higher than in 2020) and Willow at number ten (two places higher than in 2020). ). than 2020). Meanwhile, Mia drops four places from 2020 to ninth in 2021 and Rosie, Isabella and Sophia drop out of the top ten entirely.

These are changes that suggest that names for boys have more stability than names for girls and that parents are less willing to make risky choices when it comes to names for boys. Research shows that parents remain more tied to tradition when naming their sons, because boys’ names retain more cultural value than girls’ names.

Cautious Naming Practices

In 1996 (when baby name data was first published in the UK), 289 two-part names were given to girls (Sarah-Jane was the most popular, ranked 502). Only 35 double-barrelled names were given to boys, with Jean-Luc the most popular, ranked at 654.

Jump forward to 2021 and there are now 1,173 two-part names for girls (Ivy-Rose is the most popular, ranked at 247). Boys’ double names have also gained ground, but not nearly as much: They numbered 434 in 2021, and the top two-part boy name – Tommy-Lee – stood alone at number 457. Double-barrelled first names seem to be an option that parents of boys are less likely to do. will choose.

There is also a notable difference in the size of the baby name bath for boys and girls. In 1996, the data listed 2,836 names given to boys that year, compared to 3,795 names given to girls. By 2021, that number had risen to 4,789 and 5,581, respectively. The wider variety of baby girl names is another sign that parents are less careful about naming their daughters than they are their sons.

Research suggests that first names for boys are more often seen as a sign of ethnic credentials or ancestry than for girls. This finding helps explain why the boy name Muhammad is in fifth place in the top names given to boys in England and Wales in 2021.

More generally, and despite some progress towards gender equality in many societies, there has been discussion that boys and men still have more prestige and value than girls and women. Simply put, on a cultural level, baby girl names are less important than baby boy names, and so baby girl parents are less bound by conventions or traditions.

gender neutral names

Interestingly, of the top three most popular baby names this year, Noah is the only one given to both boys and girls. Although in 2021 only 12 girls were given that name, compared to 4,525 boys. But there weren’t any boys named Olivia, Amelia, or Isla. There were no girls named Oliver or George either.

Gender neutral names, such as Jamie and Taylor, are so named because they can be given to both girls and boys – they don’t clearly indicate the gender category given by birth. But in the UK, like in many countriesis it still the cultural norm to give babies a gender specific first name. Research has shown that 97% of first names considered appropriate for girls are only given to children whose gender category is female. Similarly, 97% of first names considered appropriate for boys are only given to children whose gender category is male.

In the 2021 baby name list, River is a strong contender for the most popular gender-neutral name. Ranked at position 131 in the boys list and given to 442 boys, it was also given to 423 girls and ranked higher, in terms of popularity, at position 119.

Research also shows that when otherwise gender neutral names are given to girls “too often” – as has happened with Taylor in the 1990s in the US – parents of boys are starting to abandon those names. This is argued especially true for names like Ashley that have a long-e suffix. Here, the changed gender connotations of the long-e sound over time have made such names seem more appropriate for girls. In other words, perceived overuse of gender-neutral names for girls can “contaminate” that name as a good option for boys: they lose their perceived neutrality and are seen more as girl names.

Again, this stems from the lower cultural value attributed to girl names compared to boy names. And it hinders a significant rise in the popularity of gender-neutral names in the near future.

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.