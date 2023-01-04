How much you should tip in restaurants, cabs and hotels around the world in maps

Maps showing variations in tip standards around the world show that tipping is not required in Australia and Japan, and expectations are routinely highest in the US.

In the US, a tip of 20 percent is the standard when visiting a restaurant, while in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands it is around 5 to 10 percent, according to the maps. created by HawaiinIslands.com using TripAdvisor’s tipping guide.

Also worsening things for US consumers is the rise of tablet-based digital payment systems that fuel guilt and shame by offering larger tips in situations and settings where tipping was not common in the past.

In 66 countries it is the norm to leave a 10 percent tip, as is the case in much of Europe

With the rise in digital payments, accelerated in part by the pandemic, touchscreen kiosks have encouraged larger tips as well as tipping in establishments such as bakeries and coffee shops

When dining in European restaurants, it is the norm for tipping to be given using spare coins or an incremental payment to the nearest round number.

In the US, however, the tip is more often seen as a fixed percentage of the bill, and that percentage is on the rise.

In the early 1970s, tips increased from 10 percent to 15 percent at finer establishments, and it’s been rising ever since.

recent changes, according to the New Jersey State Policy Lab at Rutgerswere caused by the rise of recommended tips on electronic screens and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of those machines have restaurant owners requesting them as much as 30 or 35 percent. Machines that invite customers to pay a tip are also becoming more common in establishments where tipping was previously not expected, such as coffee shops and bakeries.

In 37 countries, you can choose to tip hotel staff $1 or $2, but in the US hotel staff can expect to tip up to $5

Similar trends can be seen in tip expectations among hotel staff, where no tips are expected in Australia, Japan, Norway and Sweden, but the highest tips are expected in the US and Canada – a flat $2 to $5.

American taxi drivers expect tips of about 15 percent, while 10 percent is normal across Europe, according to the maps. It is the only country in the world with such a high tipping standard.

The phenomenon of tip inflation in North America is widely attributed to the death of the physical tip jar.

“In recent years we have seen the emergence of these digital kiosk systems which are highly interactive in nature. Digital interfaces enabled businesses to give tips.

“And companies figured out that this is a good way to get people to pay more,” Dipayan Biswas, a marketing professor at the University of South Florida, told NPR last month.

The US is the only country in the world where a 15 percent tip is the norm for taxi drivers

The pandemic also caused a shift in tipping tendency and expectations because customers were encouraged to tip generously to keep restaurants and shops running.

It also accelerated the adoption of digital payment systems as business owners were encouraged to go cashless to limit the spread of the virus.

Tipping is embedded in the US economy and society as a whole, as servers in 43 states are paid sub-minimum wages before being tipped, according to a PayScale report.

But digital payments are also changing the way tips are handed out to servers and employees.

Biswas added: “Anything paid to the digital interface goes straight into the company’s account, and it’s up to the company and any contract they have to determine how much of that money, if any, is shared with the server. or the employee.’

In addition, companies that process these payments also take a discount. Square, one of the more popular payment systems in the US, charges 2.6 percent plus 10 cents per transaction when a customer taps or swipes their card during an in-person transaction.

Total tips for full-service restaurants were up 25 percent in the last quarter of 2022 compared to a year ago, while tips for quick-service restaurants were up 17 percent, according to data from Square.