How Kirstie Alley rocketed to fame in Cheers and hit stardom with fellow Scientologist John Travolta

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kristie Alley was born in Wichita, Kansas, in 1951, but it wasn’t long before she left home and began her journey from the small screen to silver to America’s heartland.

The daughter of a lumberjack and one of three children, Alley moved to Los Angeles after dropping out of college her sophomore year. While working as an interior designer, she appeared on a number of game shows, and for the first time, it was broadcast in living rooms across the country. It was only the beginning.

In 1982, in his early 30s, Alley landed a role in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, which was followed by Blind Date in 1984, and then the television series North and South a year later.

She scored a hit opposite Mark Hamon in the 1987 comedy Summer School, and found herself on the road to stardom the same year after landing the role of Rebecca Howe on the hit TV sitcom Cheers.

As Rebecca, the dry and witty manager of the Cheers bar, Alley shined, taking home the 1991 Emmy for Best Actress in a Leading Role. In accepting that award, Alley’s fearless character and keen sense of humor came to the fore as she thanked her husband, Parker Stevenson, for giving her ‘the greatest award of the last eight years’.

Kristie Alley was born in Wichita, Kansas, in 1951, but it wasn’t long before she left home and began her journey from the small screen to silver to America’s hearts.