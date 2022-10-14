How European royals are offering an example with their children to adapt to the spotlight 

Growing up famous is never a walk in the park and European royals are taking steps to prepare their children for the limelight that comes with the crown in what could be a plan for the Prince and Princess of Wales, royal experts have said.

With nine-year-old Prince George becoming second in line to the throne last month, Prince William and Kate Middleton may be tempted to look at how other royal families are raising their children and preparing them for life as royalty.

Queen Letizia of Spain, 50, has taken her teenage daughters to royal engagements to guide them as they take their first steps as royalty, and was spotted with her youngest daughter Princess Sofia, 15, in Madrid earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Princess Estelle of Sweden, 10, daughter of Crown Princess Victoria, was front and center for the Dutch royal visit this week, and was seen warmly hugging her godfather, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

Speaking to FEMAIL, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams asked whether formal public appearances will become routine for George and his younger siblings Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

Queen Letizia of Spain, 50, took her youngest daughter, Infanta Sofia, 15, to the National Day military parade in Madrid

‘The way the public follows the young royals is of course through public appearances.

“Obviously their privacy must always be a priority and William and Catherine have been careful to limit when we see them when there is always worldwide interest.

‘When they turn up they can steal the show like Louis did during the Queen’s platinum jubilee. The important question here is how this is handled, he added.

The commentator went on to say that putting his family first has always been paramount to Prince William.

‘William has always put his family first and given them space, first in Anglesey, then Anmer Hall and now in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate, where all three of their children go to the same school and they have the privacy they didn’t have then they were on base at Kensington Palace,” he added.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend their three children at school. From left to right, Prince George aged nine, Prince Louis aged four and Princess Charlotte aged seven

Richard also addressed the controversial decision by Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to strip the princely titles of her second son’s children earlier this month.

It was recently announced that Prince Joachim’s children, who now live in France, Felix, Nikolai, Athena and Henrik, will not be called ‘Prince and Princess’, but will instead become Count and Countess.

The royal expert said: ‘Queen Margrethe’s untimely removal of the titles of the children of her second son Joachim, following a similar act by King Carl Gustav of Sweden in 2019, has been a rare moment of public disharmony.

However, the commentator asked if Sweden is setting the pace for the future with Princess Estelle, who this week welcomed the Dutch royals to Stockholm with her parents and grandparents.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte showed they were very mature when they attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on September 19

He added that we might see more of George and Charlotte in the coming years as they take on more commitments.

“Is it possible that George will do the same in a few years? I don’t think very long, but who knows,” he said.

“Yeah, George once entertained President Obama in his bathrobe when he was almost three and made a friend for life,” he added.

“Examples of the bathrobe also sold out, showing his pull as a fashion icon at a very young age!”

When it comes to Princess Charlotte, the only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the way Letizia of Spain is raising her youngest daughter, Sofia, 15, could be a good example to follow.

Sofia stood to the right of her father, King Felipe VI. She made quite a splash in her Carolinq Herrera dress

Princess Estelle of Sweden stole the show when she met her godfather King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on Tuesday. Her father Prince Daniel gave her a sweet hug

Princess Leonor, 16, and Sofia, 15, are used to the camera and are regularly photographed during their summer outings with their parents (pictured in Majorca in August)

“Infanta Sofia appeared on the Spanish National Day with her parents and made a big splash wearing a Carolina Herrera dress,” he said.

But the expert tempered that it might be a few years before Charlotte is out in this capacity, because ‘she is much younger.’

Meanwhile, Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew, Maxwell, Epstein and the Palace, suggested the Prince and Princess of Wales might be tempted to follow Princess Diana’s example.

“It was William’s mother Diana who revolutionized the way children in the British royal family would be treated,” he said.

“As Princess of Wales, she did away with the army of servants, nannies who had raised Charles in a bubble away from his parents and treated her boys as any family in Britain would,” he added.

“Without a doubt, the best approach for Kate and William is to think: ‘what would Diana do?’

Prince Louis is too young to attend most royal engagements, but stole the show at the Queen’s jubilee celebrations in June

Princess Estelle and her brother Oscar of Sweden, six, have been photographed to mark special occasions, including the crown princess’s 45th birthday celebrations at Solliden Castle in Öland.

Leonor and Sofia have grown up in the public eye, appearing in an official capacity from a young age