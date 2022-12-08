How do I get ITVX on TV and Sky? What is different to ITV Hub?

ITVX is ITV’s brand new streaming service, featuring 10,000 hours of catch-up TV, box sets, movies and more.

It will also debut brand new shows six to nine months before they hit terrestrial television, to help it compete with other streaming giants like Netflix.

Content is free to watch with ads, but an ad-free subscription service is available for £5.99 per month.

After launching today, here’s everything you need to know about ITVX.

Following the launch of ITV’s latest streaming service, here’s everything you need to know about ITVX

ITV has already added the full range of some brand new shows to ITVX to celebrate today’s launch. These include ‘A Spy Among Friends’, the story of the capture of a Soviet double agent during the Cold War, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce (pictured)

HOW IS ITVX DIFFERENT FROM THE ITV HUB? Full series of brand new shows will be available to watch before they hit terrestrial television. It also has more than double the hours of content that ITV Hub offered. There’s an ad-free version available for £5.99 a month called ITVX Premium. ITVX Premium subscribers also have access to all BritBox content.

What can you watch on ITVX?

Users can binge the full box sets of ITV classics such as ‘Broadchurch’, ‘Midsomer Murders’ and ‘Love Island’.

Some programs from other networks are also included, such as HBO’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and FOX’s “American Dad,” as well as blockbuster movies such as “Despicable Me” and “Back To The Future.”

In total, over 10,000 hours of content are available, including 35 flagship shows, over 200 series and over 250 movies.

The service completely replaces the ITV Hub, which hosted just 4,000 hours of content by comparison.

ITVX has all the catch-up TV programs broadcast on ITV channels in the last seven days available on demand.

The network has already added the full lineup of some brand new shows to ITVX to celebrate today’s launch.

These include ‘A Spy Among Friends’, the story of the capture of a Soviet double agent during the Cold War, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce.

The full first run of brand new teen drama ‘Tell Me Everything’ has also landed, as has ‘Plebs: Soldiers of Rome’, the comedy’s 90-minute finale set in the ancient city.

From now on, ITV will add the complete first series of a different brand new program each week, with David Tennant’s ‘Litvinenko’ due out next Thursday.

The four-part thriller ‘Without Sin’ starring Vicky McClure and the groundbreaking natural history documentary ‘A Year On Planet Earth’, hosted by Stephen Fry, will launch later on the channel.

If there’s no new series before its televised debut, ITV will upload the whole thing to ITVX on the day the first episode airs.

These include the political drama ‘Stonehouse’ starring Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes, and the latest series ‘Unforgotten’.

When you move on to ITVX, it looks the same as Netflix, with trending series and different categories in rows that scroll horizontally

The entire first run of brand new teen drama ‘Tell Me Everything’ (pictured) has also landed, as has ‘Plebs: Soldiers of Rome’, the comedy’s 90-minute finale set in ancient Rome

WHERE CAN I DOWNLOAD THE ITVX APP? You can download an ITV app with these devices: Android devices

Android TV

AppleTV

Google Chromecast

Huawei devices

iOS devices (iPhones, iPads, etc.)

Now Smart Stick and Box

Nvidia Shield TV

Roku streaming players

Samsung Smart TVs (2016 and later)

Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

All ITV channels can be watched live with ITVX, but there are also a further 20 themed channels called ‘FAST Channels’, for for example ‘Crimedrama’ and ‘World Cup Classics’.

These give the experience of watching a scheduled channel of curated shows.

ITVX hosts the first global British Sign Language (BSL) channel, which has only signed programming and will be regularly updated with new and archive programmes.

There will also be a recent news section, with a mix of short clips and longer reports from ITV News and Good Morning Britain.

Do you have to pay for ITVX?

There are two versions of ITVX; a free version and ITVX Premium, which requires a subscription fee.

The free version of the service displays advertisements between and during programs.

TV fans, however, have the option to upgrade to the ad-free ITVX Premium, for a subscription price of £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year.

What do you get with ITVX Premium?

Subscribers will have access to the full range of programs currently available on BritBox, which is co-owned by ITV, as well as programs offered by future content partners.

That means they can also access BritBox-exclusive TV shows and movies from rival channels BBC and Channel 4, adding an extra 6,000 hours of content.

There is currently the option to try ITVX Premium in a seven-day free trial, but you will be charged once the week is up.

How do you access ITVX?

You can access it by visiting itv.com, but it will also be available for download as an app on most devices.

These include all iOS, Android and Huawei devices, as well as Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Roku, Google Chromecast and any Smart TV.

ITVX is working on access for Freeview, YouView, Freesat and Chromecast customers.

When you move on to ITVX, it looks the same as Netflix, with trending series and different categories in rows that scroll horizontally.

You can use the same credentials from your old ITV Hub account to access the free version of ITVX.