How certain languages are similar and different from each other

Italian and French languages are regular on a lot of levels. A person who knows or is studying Italian and wants to learn another language can easily choose to learn French. Both of these languages have a lot of similarities other than having the same origin i.e Latin.

Moreover, an important variant of French is Canadian French and the French Canadian translation services are hired for this variant to ensure the dialect and vocabulary changes are considered thoroughly. Talking about the similarities between these two languages and the similarities that the Korean language share with these two are as follows:

Key Similarities

Lexical similarity

The lexical similarity between French and Italian is 89%. Ethnologue tells that both languages are each other’s closest relatives in terms of vocabulary. This is the maximum similarity considering other romance languages.

Both of these languages come from the origin of vulgar Latin. Korean however, is an isolated language and does have its link to Latin. It has its own family and more than 81 million people from South and North Korea speak it.

Similar grammar structure

French and Italian languages have the same grammar structure. The grammar structure of French Canadians is also similar to the original one. Both languages follow subject-verb and object patterns.

Korean is an agglutinative language. It has nine parts of speech. The basic sentence structure is subject-object-verb. Their word conjugation is also the same. Moreover, both languages make use of adverbial pronouns.

As for the Korean language its script is written in the Hangul pattern. Translation vendors also have to check their clients for the preferred script and dialects before working on Korean translation services as the demands of clients could differ according to the region.

Languages of Love

French and Italian languages are both referred to as the languages of love. It is their euphonic quality and the way vowels and consonants are pronounced. These are uttered very softly unlike English where there are a lot of consonant clusters that get uttered harshly.

Both languages have a huge collection of romantic poetry, art, and music which somehow makes their claim about being romantic languages true. French translation services are often acquired for a lot of literary work too.

Formal register

Both languages have formal registers. These languages are quite formal and unlike English where there are different formal vocabulary and phrases which are used occasionally.

French and Italian are all formal and regardless of any particular situation and scenario people address each other, greet, and even in their workplaces interact formally. This tone of language is an important factor to consider while making a contribution to French and Italian translation services.

The Korean language has six formal speech patterns and one informal tone. The six formal tones talk about different levels of respect.

Identical alphabets

The alphabets which are used to write in French and Italian are almost similar and identical. However, the pronunciation does differ in both languages. The letters J, K, W, X, and Y in Italian are not much of a part of the proper alphabet. Nonetheless, written letters in French are the same as in English.

These minor details are important and this is why native translators are preferred for professional Italian translation services so that there are no hiccups at the end.

Three important Differences

Spelling and orthography

Italian has shallow orthography that implies how it has regular spelling. Whereas French has deep orthography where there is a less direct relationship between letters and sounds. Learners often get stuck with the silent consonants in French that tell about the consonants which are written but not pronounced. However, it is not the same in Italian.

Korean palatalization is optional in North Korea and people can choose where they can pronounce vowels. There are a plethora of examples of words though written in the same way can be pronounced differently and it is extremely important for the professional Korean translation solution too.

Subject pronouns in Italian

French is similar to English in this context that the subject pronoun must be clearly mentioned and stated. Italian on the other end is a null subject language that implies how the subject can be dropped unless there are requirements for comparative purposes with other languages. This is so because person, number, and gender agreement are encoded in the conjugation of the verb.

Examples may include

English French Italian

I go to school Je vais a l’ecole (lo) vado a scuola

They write an email Ils ecrivent un e-mail. (Loro) scrivono una e-mail

The Korean language also lacks gender in grammar. However, there are a few exceptions. It is important to understand the three models of the Korean language. these are

The deficit model Dominance model Cultural difference model

Definite articles in Italian

A definite article is what we call ‘the’ in English. However, it is interesting to note that definite article in Italian and French varies with the gender and number of the subject.

French

La = feminine, singular

Le = masculine, singular

Les = plural and for both genders

Italian

Il = masculine, singular

La = feminine, singular

Gli = masculine, plural

Le = feminine, plural

Final words

French and Italian share a lot of similarities starting from the same origin i.e Latin. Whereas Korean is a different language and it has been considered an isolated language for a long. The major similarities and differences between all three languages have been shared precisely.