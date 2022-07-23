How Can Older Adults Stay Safe During a Heat Wave?

Older adults are especially vulnerable to the dangers of extreme heat. A majority of heat-related deaths in the United States occur among people over the age of 65. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionso those individuals need to be extra vigilant with rising temperatures.

As we age, our ability to sweat and dilate blood vessels to cool our bodies decreases, said Dr. Basil Eldadah, a medical supervisory officer in the division of geriatrics and clinical gerontology at the National Institute on Aging. In addition, the ability to cope with stressors such as hot weather can be further impaired if someone already had other medical problems, said Dr. Sharon A. Brangman, the chair of the division of geriatrics at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY

“If you add those medical issues plus heat, it can create a situation where your body just can’t handle it,” she said