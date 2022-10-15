How America Works host Mike Rowe says Americans no longer ‘appreciate’ blue collar workers

<!–

Mike Rowe, host of Deadliest Catch and Dirty Jobs, called out Americans for their lack of appreciation for workers who keep the country running.

Rowe joined host Sean Hannity on Friday’s broadcast Hannity to promote the new season of his other show “How America Works.”

He said that outwardly Americans are becoming less esteemed for labor and gray-collar jobs, including jobs in commerce, agriculture, manufacturing and farming.

‘There are two different things. Realization and appreciation,” Rowe told Hannity when asked if he thought Americans value the workers.

“Most of us never really realized it, but intuitively we’ve always appreciated it. We know that if we flip the switch and the light comes on, it’s the result of a miracle. And that miracle is made possible because men and women do things out of sight and out of mind.’

But Rowe said he is concerned about the “general lack of appreciation that has infected society over the past 30 or 40 years.”

He then went on to point out that his programs are an attempt to “pat the country on the shoulder” to help it gain a “fundamental appreciation” for the kinds of jobs — which are often dangerous — that “make civilized living possible for everyone else.” from U.S’ .’

Rowe went on to say that forgetting the importance of these trades and an ongoing lack of appreciation will lead to a list of unintended consequences “longer than my arm.”

Rowe’s show Deadliest Catch features workers putting their lives in danger as dozens of boats take to sea each winter off the coast of Alaska for crab fishing in one of the country’s most dangerous industries.

On Friday’s program, Rowe also admitted that working remotely in a post-COVID America has sparked a newfound appreciation for telecom workers, who work around the clock to ensure fiber and communication channels are healthy.

“I think COVID has given us a wake-up call in many ways, but I’m afraid it also did something else, honestly,” Rowe said.

“I’ll tell you what no one is talking about,” Rowe continued. “Nobody is talking about the 7 million healthy men who are today not only unemployed, but who have also left the workforce.”

According to a press release, an upcoming episode of Rowe’s How America Works will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the pivotal work Watco, a leading transportation and logistics provider, has done to keep the supply chain moving.

Five Watco team members will be featured in the program, which details the work of Americans in essential professions.

“Mike Rowe shows the men and women doing the hard work people don’t see,” said Ernie Farrand, vice president of Greens Port.

Being featured at ‘How America Works’ is a great opportunity for Watco and our team members. When consumers take a product off the shelf, hundreds of people have worked around the clock in all weathers to make that simple move possible. We are very proud to show what our Greens Port team is doing to keep products and supplies in circulation with the people who need them.’

Rowe is also the founder of MikeRoweWORKS in Baltimore, Maryland – an organization helping the next generation find blue collars.