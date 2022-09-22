<!–

Home builders are outraged by new rules that require new homes to have steel bars built over their first-floor windows to prevent ever-larger Britons from falling out.

Developers have argued that the new building safety regulations have given them limited options to either make expensive and heavy scheduling changes, or install the bars.

The signing of the changes by ministers was prompted by warnings from Whitehall officials of an increase in fatalities due to new insulation standards. This is because officials expected more homeowners to try to keep their warmer homes cooler in the summer by opening first-floor windows.

All construction work must comply with the Building Decree 2010, part of the Building Decree 1984.

The bars set up to prevent accidents and which must meet essential safety criteria can be a single internal bar over a bay window or Georgian bars.

It is understood by The Telegraph that developers protested the new rules, but officials at the Department for Leveling Up, Housing & Communities then rejected that in an email, seen by the paper, on Aug. 17.

Officials said, “People have grown taller over time and their center of gravity is higher, requiring a higher guard for their protection.”

They referred to research from the 1990s, which found that there were about 50 fatal falls and 2,300 hospitalizations through windows each year.

An official from the Equalization, Housing & Neighborhoods Department wrote: ‘While we recognize that this data is not up-to-date, past data on falls from heights can still be informative.

“It was clear to the department that the new standards for overheating could pose a greater risk of falling, which in turn required better protection.”

The Home Builders Federation described the regulatory changes as “ill-considered and inconsistent with other regulations” [with] clear aesthetic implications for new homes’.

Industry sources have claimed that ‘tens of thousands’ of planned homes could be affected by the new rules. This comes at a time when the UK’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, is trying to encourage more housing construction.

A spokesperson for the Department for Leveling Up, Housing & Communities said: ‘We make no apologies for making sure buildings are safe. We have consulted extensively with the industry on this matter and reject any suggestion that it will delay construction of the homes the country needs.

“Homebuilders should consider residents’ safety first when designing opening windows – they are not required to install bars on first-floor windows.”