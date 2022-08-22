House Of The Dragon premiere lights up social media as fans share reaction to prequel series opener

<!–

House Of The Dragon premiered Sunday on HBO and the prequel fantasy series received a lot of response on social media.

Twitter lit up after the premiere episode titled The Heirs of the Dragon introduced the setting and main characters of the show that took place 200 years before the events of the highly popular Game Of Thrones series.

The premiere episode made for a sequential drama in which King Viserys I Targaryen named his eldest daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen as heir to the Iron Throne over his troublesome brother Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Daemon was banished by King Viserys after he learned that his younger brother was mocking the death of his son Baelon, who died just hours after his birth, also claiming the life of Queen Aemma.

King Viserys was enraged when he learned that, in a celebratory speech, after becoming heir to the throne, Daemon called Baelon “the heir for a day.”

A popular Twitter meme showing a young woman in a crop top with her arm around a man as she sincerely tells him something is up was captioned with “The Heir For A Day” along with a hashtag for House Or The Dragon and an Iron Throne emoji.

Others were happy that the prequel finally aired after Game Of Thrones ended in May 2019 after eight seasons on HBO.

A Twitter user noted that within the first 25 minutes of House Of The Dragon, viewers saw a “crazy power-hungry relative,” a death, a “car with severed body parts,” and a sex scene.

“Not saying #GOT is back all the way…but #GameOfThrones is back all the way,” the tweet added.

Queen Aemma and her history of heavy pregnancies and her death during childbirth were also hot topics on social media.

A Twitter user noted that Aemma had five pregnancies in two years while trying to provide an heir to the king with an “Oh Lordt” comment.

Another social media user found the graphic scenes where Aemma is cut open against her will to take the baby out to be difficult to watch.

‘OMG. This scene with Aemma is horrifying and so sickening. I’m literally nauseous right now,” the tweet read.

Twitter users on Sunday night were also treated to a fun animation, as every tweet liked with the hashtags #HouseOfTheDragonHBO or #HOTD saw the heart icon with a flame in the show’s logo change.

