Hoping for a breakthrough, the search for answers on long Covid continues

A new US study is the latest to identify several factors that make some people more susceptible to long-term Covid than others. But with millions around the world experiencing debilitating symptoms weeks or months after the initial infection, the medical community doesn’t yet understand why.

Patients who were obese at some point prior to infection with Covid-19 are at higher risk of developing long-term Covid, a new study from the University of Southern California (USC).

Researchers also found links between specific symptoms experienced during the initial infection and the likelihood of developing long-term Covid, with sore throats, headaches and hair loss more likely to indicate symptoms would persist months later.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines long Covid as the presence of symptoms that last for at least two months and that cannot be explained by another diagnosis after an infection with the coronavirus. The WHO says common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath and cognitive dysfunction, noting that symptoms can also fluctuate or reappear over time.

Since medical professionals first became aware of the long-standing Covid phenomenon in 2020, scientists and researchers have been baffled by the disparate profiles of susceptible patients and researchers have struggled to provide conclusive answers.

Studies point to a laundry list of possible predictors, including: repeat Covid infections, high viral load infections, the presence of the dormant Epstein-Barr virus, the presence of autoimmune antibodies, and a lack of vaccination.

Some studies also contradict each other. The USC study found no association between long-term Covid and age, race, or gender during a June 2022 study funded by Johnson & Johnson found that the odds of long-term Covid syndrome were “significantly higher” in women.

“At the start of 2020, we knew nothing,” said Rebecca Livingston, a chief clinical physiotherapist in the post-Covid service at University College Hospital in London.

“Our thinking and understanding around Covid has certainly progressed and research is helping us put some of those puzzle pieces together. But the more we discover, the more we realize we don’t quite know yet.”

‘People think they don’t have it’

Meanwhile, Covid has long affected millions of people around the world.

A British study found that a an estimated 2 million people lived long with Covid in June 2022. The USC survey found that nearly one in four people with coronavirus infections still reported symptoms up to 12 weeks later. In Wuhan, China, a May 2022 survey found that among people hospitalized with Covid, half still had at least one symptom two years after infection.

The numbers are so high, in part because the Covid-19 virus is highly contagious. In the past two years, more people have contracted Covid than the common cold or seasonal flu.

But these numbers are probably also underestimates. “People don’t think they have it,” says Ruth Ainley, a respiratory physiotherapist and long-time Covid specialist. “They think they’re just tired all the time because they’re exhausted from the virus, so they don’t add two and two together.”

Even if people think they are not feeling well, some people are more likely to seek medical help than others. “The data we have would tell us that the majority of people who have had Covid for a long time are women, middle-aged, and white,” Livingston says.

“That data also reflects the people we see in the clinic, and we know there are significant inequalities in terms of access to … health care, so it’s probably not quite representative of the full picture.”

News articles often focused on the shock of prolonged Covid leaving young, healthy and athletic people with debilitating symptoms. But people with very active lifestyles may also be more likely to notice symptoms like fatigue and take those symptoms seriously than older people.

“Older people are very underdiagnosed,” Ainley says. “It’s written off because they haven’t shaken off Covid yet, or they’re a little tired and that’s to be expected at their age.”

A ‘difficult picture to put together’

Even in patients known to have Covid for a long time, the complicated nature of the disease makes analysis difficult. There are over 200 recognized symptoms of long-term Covid, according to the American Medical Association, which estimates that some 20 to 30% of patients are affected even after mild initial illness.

And there are few recognizable patterns for when symptoms can occur or how long they can last.

“Our expectation, when we started working with people after Covid, was that we would systematically review and categorize them. But the reality is it’s much more hazy,” Livingston says. “People will have symptoms that affect many different systems and some people will have some symptoms and some not. That makes it a very difficult picture to piece together.”

The impact of long Covid on the lives of many patients is significant. In addition to physical symptoms, 2022 National Institutes of Health Research found that a “significant” number of patients — more than a third — experienced PTSD, anxiety, or depression three months after symptoms began.

“You see heartbreaking cases every day,” Livingston says. “It’s a really tough condition to live with.”

Waiting for an ‘aha moment’

Looking to the future, there is some hope.

Ainley likens the struggle to understand the Covid-19 virus, and especially the long Covid, to early experiences with HIV, when little was known about how to treat the virus or how it spread. “Now HIV is not a death sentence like it used to be, but that took 30 to 40 years. The problem with long Covid is that we’ve been doing this for two years and we just don’t understand enough of the mechanisms of how it works.”

Livingston expects that as more representative data on who has long had Covid comes to light, more patterns will emerge to shed new light on who is susceptible.

“Every bit of research falls away and it helps develop our understanding,” Livingston says. “I would like to think that at some point in the future there will be an aha moment. That is what you should hope for if you are a doctor or a patient.”

As the number of cases in Europe and the United States continues to rise, taking steps to prevent Covid infection in the first place is still the best line of defense.

And for those who already have the disease, research may soon provide much-needed answers. “There’s research to look at why people are prone to things, but there’s also research to look at how we treat people and how we help people recover,” Livingston says.

“Long Covid is something we have to think about and deal with for a long time to come. But we do know that people are recovering and that there are rehabilitation approaches that can help people.”