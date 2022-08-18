HomeKit is getting a major Thread upgrade–but how much will it Matter?

When it comes to the smart home, it’s fair to say that Apple is in third place. A distant Third place. Google (with its Nest products and Google Assistant) and Amazon (with its Echo products and Alexa Assistant) are way ahead of HomeKit and Siri in almost every way. There are many more compatible devices, in more categories, at more price points. Many of them are also more flexible.

While HomeKit and Apple’s Home app are highly recommended, building a smart home these days is challenging when everything has to be HomeKit compatible, and much easier when you rely on Alexa or Google Assistant. Soon that will start to change. The Home app in iOS 16 (and iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, etc.) is getting a more than welcome facelift, there will also be a major change in the underlying architecture to improve performance and reliability.

And there is more than that on the horizon. You may have heard of some smart home catchphrases lately: Wire and Matter. Each tackles one of the biggest problems with smart home things today: interoperability. Since Apple is behind the smart home package, largely because it has trouble getting enough devices to support HomeKit, each could have a big impact on the future of the Apple-compatible smart home.

Here’s a quick rundown on Thread and Matter, how they’re different, and how they’ll benefit the future of Apple’s smart home.

Subject: Better smart home mesh networks

If you’ve been following smart home stuff for a while, you’ve no doubt heard of the Zigbee Z-Wave communication standard. You need some sort of Z-Wave hub, but then all your Z-Wave stuff just talks to each other in a seamless mesh network. Thread is very similar to Zigbee in that it is also based on the IEEE 802.15.4 network standard in the 2.4GHz global frequency band, has a range of around 20-30 meters in most cases, consumes very little power and little data has. rate. An important difference is that Thread is addressable over the Internet: it sues the IPv6 protocol and TCP for communication. Thread is also self-healing (redirects data when a device goes offline), lower latency, open, royalty-free, and more secure.

It is also a much broader standard. Members of the Thread Group include Apple, Google, Amazon, Qualcomm, NXP, Lutron, Samsung SmartThings, Siemens, Somfy, OSRAM and Nordic Semiconductor.

The HomePod mini is already equipped with Thread. IDG

Here’s how it works: You have at least one Thread-enabled device that functions as a “border router” and connects to your home network. This isn’t necessarily a dedicated device – in most cases it will be something like a smart speaker or a home streaming box. It may even be built into your router. Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini are both Thread border routers.

That boundary router in turn talks to other Thread devices nearby, talks to others nearby, and so on in an ad-hoc mesh network. Most of your devices, especially battery-powered ones, will be “end point” devices, meaning they won’t have a direct connection to your home internet. They just forward messages to your other Thread devices and go through the border router.

Wire is a big problem. It’s a smart, configuration-free way for smarthome devices to talk to each other. It means you don’t have to have dozens of alarm system sensors, thermostats, blinds, plugs, lamps, and other doodads and gadgets connected to your home Wi-Fi network, or worry that they’re all within range of your Wi-Fi router. The exception is video devices (cameras and streaming devices) and smart speakers. The bandwidth that Thread offers is quite limited. It is enough for control signals, but it is not enough to carry video and audio. Those devices still need Wi-Fi or Ethernet connections.

If you have an Apple TV, you already have a Thread-enabled device at home. IDG

The wire is just now coming off the ground. Google has built Thread into its Nest products for a few years now, and Apple has it in the latest Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini devices. But Thread-enabled devices are just starting to become commonplace. Some Eero, Wemo, and Eve products are available, as well as a few lesser-known brands, but we’re still a long way from a world where almost every smart home product supports Thread.

Thread is cheap and relatively easy to implement though, so it shouldn’t be long before it’s in everywhere. A list of Thread certified products can be found here.

Important: different brands work together natively

Thread helps solve the network problem of getting devices all to talk to each other, but it won’t make any device work with Apple’s Home app or Siri. For ‘ecosystem compatibility’, there is another important standard that is just beginning to emerge: Matter.

Matter is, hopefully, the bright future of smart home interoperability.

When you go to buy a smart home device today, you’ll see one or more “works with” badges on it. Works with Apple Home, Works with SmartThings, Works with Alexa, Works with Google Home… each badge tells you which smart home ecosystem that device supports. If the ecosystem you’re using isn’t on the box, you’re out of luck. As an Apple user, you may have noticed that the “Works with Apple Home” (formerly “Works with Apple HomeKit”) badges are less common than the others.

This is clearly a bad situation for users, but it is bad for the entire smart home industry. Supporting different protocols and standards and submitting products for multiple different certifications takes a lot of time and money. So Apple, Google, Amazon, Samsung and others came together a few years ago through the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) (formerly called the Zigbee Alliance), to try to create a single standard that would allow one device to cross multiple ecosystems. The effort was called Project Connected Home over IP (Project CHIP), which was eventually released in 2022 as a standard called Matter.

You will soon be able to look for the Matter logo and know that the device you are buying works with Apple HomeKit. CSA

Matter supports Thread, but also supports Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth LE, so it won’t require a Thread-enabled device. Basically, it’s a “one standard to rule them all” for smart home devices, a way of saying “this device works with Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, and SmartThings.” It also requires that devices can be controlled locally, without being connected to the Internet (except as required for functionality).

This is a enormous win for everyone. Smart home device manufacturers can build to a single standard and get one certification to cover the entire market. The ecosystem companies (Google, Apple, Amazon, Samsung) are getting a lot more devices that can play in their playground.

So what’s the catch? Well, there are two bottlenecks. First, Matter does not yet support all common types of smart home devices. At launch, it only supports:

Plugs

Lights

door locks

Thermostats

Security sensors (motion detectors and door/window sensors)

Blinds/screens

Garage doors

Wireless Access Points

Smart TVs

Media streaming devices

That’s a significant portion of the smart home market, but it leaves out some very important areas, such as: robotic vacuum cleaners, video cameras and doorbells, energy management (such as solar and home batteries), and smart devices. Given that several home security camera companies have recently joined the CSA, it’s likely we’ll see support for this in a future update, and other categories are likely to follow shortly.

Second, Matter isn’t even out yet. The first Matter-certified consumer devices are not expected until the end of 2022.

The good news is that a number of companies are updating existing devices to support Matter. Matter support is coming to existing Apple devices in a future update to iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and tvOS 16. That means the Home app will control Matter-certified devices and your HomePod mini or Apple TV 4K will serve as a home hub (and Thread border router!) for them.

Many Google Nest products get Matter updates, but not all. IDG

Other products that will be upgraded to support Matter include: recent Amazon Echo products, several of the newer Eero Wi-Fi products, all Eve devices with Thread, some Google Nest products, the smart hub for Philips Hue smart bulbs and Yale Assure smart locks (via a new plug-in module).

A host of other products will support Matter, but only as new products are released.

HomeKit isn’t going anywhere

So Thread is the way to have a ton of different smart home brands in your home without having to worry about having a ton of different controller hubs plugged in and without worrying about your Wi-Fi. signal every plug and every light you have reached. And Matter makes smart home devices work in multiple ecosystems. So HomeKit is going away, right?

No not at all. It’s likely that in the coming years you’ll see more basic appliances like bulbs, plugs, locks, and thermostats with the Matter logo on them rather than Works with Apple Home (or others), and that’s a great thing. But Matter is just getting off the ground and, as mentioned before, it doesn’t support some major device types yet.

This badge will stay with us for years to come. IDG

Video cameras are a big one. Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video does more than make your cameras appear in the Home app, it ensures that video is encrypted before it leaves your home network and is stored securely on Apple’s cloud servers (where they can’t decrypt it). The issue of video encryption and cloud storage is a controversial one, and one that needs to be resolved before those devices join the Matter standard.

HomeKit supports other device types like water control (sprayers, faucets), doorbells, and fans, which don’t seem to be in the Matter spec yet. Between the slow rollout of Matter and the need to fill the gaps for out-of-spec smarthome products, we’ll have HomeKit and the “Works with Apple Home” badge with us for years to come. Still, Thread and Matter are a combination of two punches that should come as a big relief to Apple users buying smart home products.