Hollyoaks star Adam Rickitt looks downcast at his Cheshire bar after being scammed out of thousands

Adam Rickitt was found trapped in his bar in Cheshire just days after revealing he had been ripped off for ‘tens of thousands of pounds’ by horror bank fraud.

The former Hollyoaks actor, 44, looked downcast as he carried barrels into his craft beer bottle shop, gin specialist and ‘microbar’ Dexter and Jones in Knutsford, talking intensely into his cell phone.

He wore a sea-blue T-shirt with comfortable pink shorts and a brown necklace, paired with blue and yellow sneakers.

He seemed focused on the work he had to do, moving chairs and organizing furniture before barreling in and out of the popular bar on Tuesday.

The ex-Coronation Street star took to his Instagram on Friday to tell his 72,400 followers that he thought he was quite “savvy” when it came to security, but admitted he was completely duped by who he believed was the fraud team at Barclay’s bank.

In the video, an emotional Adam commented, “They knew EVERYTHING about me.”

The soap actor admitted that he could barely look his wife Katy in the eye after being scammed and said that while some people laugh at him, he wanted to warn others against making his mistake.

An authorized push payment (APP) scam is when someone voluntarily transfers money from their own bank account to that of a scammer.

Scams can be very sophisticated, with criminals posing as legitimate organizations such as banks, government agencies or the police.

A visibly moved Adam said in the video: “So I have to admit something that makes me feel really stupid and ashamed.

“I’m sure everyone will pull the schmeichel out of me, but I’m crossing my fingers that it won’t happen to anyone else, so here you go.

“I was scammed this week with a push payment scam.”

He continued: ‘I’ll preface all of this by saying I know I’m not the smartest bud in the entire repertoire, but I consider myself relatively smart, but I’ve just been completely ripped off.

Essentially what happened is that on Tuesday I got a text from Barclay’s bank saying that there had been suspicious activity on my account and that a member of the fraud investigation team would call me to discuss it. “

“I got a call from an 0845 number and the guy Martin introduced himself said, ‘I call from Barclay’s fraud department, did the same security questions I always have.

“While I was on the phone with him on my laptop, I even went to Barclay’s website to check the number he was calling from and sure enough, it was Barclay’s fraud number.”

Adam, who rose to fame in Coronation Street, continued: ‘A long time ago he explained to me that someone had been at the Crewe branch and tried to withdraw money.

“He said the only way that person could do that was by using my driver’s license and my passport and my signature.

He said ‘was that you? They somehow have your passport and driver’s license’ to which I was terrified it was identity theft.

‘Called my wife, she checked and sure enough, I had my passport and driver’s license at home. So I said I don’t understand how this happens. He said “let me call you back”.

“So he hung up, I logged into my bank account, everything seemed fine. I got the call back and I immediately borrowed one of my friend’s phones to try and call this number I found on the website and it went through.

“He said what he thought had happened was that it was a bit of an inside job, they had seen CCTV footage of a young boy, clearly not me, who had gone to the counter, asked people to go out for them. go in the queue and when he got there he was not asked to hand over his passport.

“He said they weren’t just concerned with those two people, but because of the amount of money being withdrawn, there should have been a report.”

Adam fought back tears as he continued to remember his ordeal, adding, “So again, I got really nervous.

“They told me to make a dummy payment, and what it would do is activate a member of the fraud department. I said no, I didn’t want that.

“They said to close the account, so I went back to my account and sure enough, the money was gone.”

After telling how the thieves stole “tens of thousands of pounds,” Adam confessed, “I feel like an idiot. It’s hard to look my wife in the eye’.

The former pop star also shared a lengthy caption expressing his shock that the robbers knew “everything” about him.

He wrote: ‘FALSE TIME! I know a lot of people will laugh at me for this… but I want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

‘I’ve been completely scammed this week by some fraudsters posing as @barclaysuk

“I was 100% sure it was the bank, they were helping me and I wasn’t even transferring money or giving away any details.

“Unfortunately the first one wasn’t true…they managed to duplicate everything I thought was safe…they knew EVERYTHING about me and my history at the bank…

“I know we all think we know what to do or how to react… but honestly I’ve never known the stress it caused over the course of the scam… and now the shame I feel.

“I can’t even begin to imagine how to protect yourself because I thought I was doing everything right… but keep in mind that there are people out there who know exactly how to play the system. Be safe x.’