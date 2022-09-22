Holidaymakers have one week to use vouchers handed out when trips were cancelled during the pandemic

<!–

Holidaymakers, whose trip was canceled due to Covid, have until the end of next week to use any unused holiday vouchers.

If the vouchers are not redeemed quickly, people could lose a vacation if the company they booked with goes out of business, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The regulator said around £30 million in holiday vouchers, which have been distributed during the pandemic, have yet to be used and warned those hoping to book a trip with the discount vouchers to book before September 30.

If they are not used by the end of next week, vacationers are risking their money.

Refund credit notes (RCNs) were issued by travel agents to customers for package holidays canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All vouchers issued between March 2020 and 19 December 2021 were covered by the ATOL scheme, meaning holders will not lose if the company they booked with goes out of business – but this protection ends at the end of the month.

Michael Budge, head of Atoll, which is run by the CAA, said: “We are again urging people to either use their refund credit to book another ATOL protected trip or ask their tour company for a refund.

“This will affect customers of some of our largest travel agencies, so our message is simple: this is your last chance to ensure you remain financially protected under the ATOL scheme.

Even if your refund voucher is valid after the end of September, it will not benefit from ATOL protection.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry, and we urge people who still have one of these refund credit notes to take action now.”

Consumers were legally entitled to a refund within 14 days when package holidays were canceled due to the pandemic, but many travel companies offered RCNs as an alternative to help their cash flow.