Holiday tax proposal for Wales sparks fears it will drive away tourists

The Labor-led government of Wales was criticized last night over plans to tax tourists to visit the country.

Businesses said the proposed charge could deter visitors who are already cutting back on holidays due to the rising cost of living, while Tories described it as ‘serious danger’ to Wales and a threat to livelihoods.

Richard Workman, from the Shell Island campsite in Gwynedd, told the BBC: ‘Getting people across the border into North Wales is the hardest thing there is. If there’s another tax on top, they’ll go to the east coast of England.’

Under the plans, detailed in a public consultation document, local councils would have the power to charge overnight visitors. Welsh Chancellor of the Exchequer Rebecca Evans said it would be a ‘small contribution’ to maintain the beaches, sidewalks, parks, toilets and footpaths.

The Conservatives argue that if the levy is similar to that in other European countries, a family of four staying six nights could be charged around £75. If approved by the Parliament of Wales, it could take several years for the levy to be introduced.

However, Christopher Frost, restaurateur and chairman of North Wales Tourism, said now is not the time for a tourist tax.

“The cost of living crisis has led to a massive surge in energy, utility and food prices,” he said.

“For many, prices have in some cases doubled or tripled, driving the cost of doing business extremely high.

With the skills shortage in the industry, the challenges of an unregulated Airbnb market, the rise in labor costs, now is the wrong time to launch a consultation on a bed tax that will further increase the cost of doing business, will gain the confidence of an industry that has not yet overcome the challenges of the pandemic and which will create even more bad publicity for an industry that is already struggling.”

And Paul Williams, general manager of Llandudno Pier, said a potential tax was “ridiculous” and a “very bad idea.”

“We just got out of Covid last year, the last thing we need is a tourism tax,” he said. ‘It is one of the largest sectors in North Wales. To levy another tax on it just seems ridiculous, especially in this day and age.’

Ms Evans said: ‘Our intention is to establish a sense of shared responsibility between residents and visitors, to protect and invest in our local areas.

‘By asking visitors – whether they’ve traveled from Wales or further afield – to make a small contribution to preserving and improving the place they visit, we encourage a more sustainable approach to tourism.’

Similar levies are already in effect in 40 countries and cities around the world, including Greece, France, Amsterdam, Barcelona and the US state of California. A charge of £2 per night has also been proposed in Edinburgh.

Earlier this year, the owner of one of Wales’ biggest attractions, Dan-yr-Ogof at the National Showcaves Center for Wales, banned Welsh Government ministers, including Prime Minister Mark Drakeford, from the site because of what he called their ‘anti -tourism’ policy.

Kate Nicholls, head of UK Hospitality, also previously criticized the ‘ill-conceived’ plans, pointing out that less than eight per cent of hotel stays in Wales are visitors from outside the UK, meaning the move could affect domestic tourists elsewhere. Push.

She said: “Our companies already pay state and local taxes to fund public services. More will paralyze them. This is about making it more expensive for people from Wales to have a break and for visitors from the rest of the UK.”

The proposed charge is one of the policies created by the Welsh Government’s cooperation agreement with Plaid Cymru.

Cefin Campbell of Plaid Cymru said it can “make a real difference” in developing and protecting local services and infrastructure.