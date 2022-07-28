Hiring tips for data management teams

In the fast growing data management industry, the demand for data analysts has shored up significantly. Today, 9 out of 10 data analysts with certifications from top courses in data analytics are hired directly into leading data management teams. These could be either working with large scale Big Data intelligence firms or top tier customer data management organizations in the Cloud, E-commerce, retail, or Media and Entertainment. Business leaders are constantly looking out for new ways to tangibly ensure a good career progression path for data analytics professionals. What’s the reason? Well, with the talent war at its peak, the rate of attrition for data analysis roles has swung up by 70% in the last 2 years, with a lot of startups taking up the space in hiring for AI and data science projects — therefore, leading to a clash of hiring strategies for larger organizations. If you are a data science professional, this is a ripe situation. You have infinite opportunities to succeed in this competitive industry. But, if you are a hiring manager or a business owner in the same industry, this is a grave situation. Without people in the right roles and at the right time, your business model will fall apart. So, what you need is a tremendous understanding of how data management works and how to train data analysts for cutthroat situations, such as those prevalent in the current market. When you have a solid retention strategy, your business model is safe.

Let’s understand how important is data management and what kind of hiring strategy data works today in this industry.

Data management is many things rolled into one—and thanks to the growing dependence on tools and technologies such as AI and automation, data management has become a more or less scientific job. However, it still requires expertise in handling data, particularly when it is being collected, mined, analyzed, and stored. With growing instances of data privacy laws coming into force and then data getting hacked or attacked by ransomware groups, the role of data analysts has become manifold. It is impossible to zero onto a particular set of job roles for any data analyst in a big data management firm unless this is done by 2-3 different groups together in a sync. But, still, a modern data management team hires data analysts to address the different levels of operations in data administration, ensuring data remains a secret weapon within the organization and delivered as a valued asset realized in the form of analytics, decisions, or experiences (customer experience, personalization, product features, etc.) for users. It is a combination of effort between IT, Product Engineering, Sales and Marketing, and data management departments. According to a recent report, only 3% of the business leaders are able to understand this in a practical scenario as far as assigning data analysts roles to certified professionals is concerned. And, what happens to the remaining 97%? Well, they learn it later the hard way when their organization suddenly has people from data analysis departments leaving in large numbers.

So, what should be done to fill in the roles with the right people, and how to retain these people when you have hired satisfactorily?

This is what we recommend:

Use the expertise of top data analytics courses

Want to understand what data analysts think? Well, talk to the one who trains data analysts. Certified courses in data analytics are run by top professionals in the industry who have many years of experience in handling different personalities in challenging roles. When they come to the professional teaching and training roles, they begin to understand the flip side of business models and therefore focus on bridging the gaps between talent and industry demands.

Build a Data management specific training and development strategy

Once hired, consistent training is to be provided. Workshops and certification programs to up-skill these professionals keep them engaged and help them deliver better outcomes in new projects. Also, this gives them a sense of security as far as engagements and opportunities at their current job are concerned.

Hire from the best sources

Top data science courses provide an industry focused talent pool that hiring managers can easily source from. If data analysts are hired with reasonable scrutiny, it would benefit the whole industry. Business leaders should always speak with career counselors and trainers in certified data science courses to understand what kind of talent is signing up for these

courses and how these courses are designed.