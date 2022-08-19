Hilary Linstead, woman responsible for launching Baz Lurhmann’s career, dies at 83

<!–

Film producer, casting director and agent Hilary Linstead has died aged 83.

Recognized by her family and friends as a “force of nature,” Linstead died peacefully at her home on August 6 after contracting a form of leukemia.

Linstead is known for promoting some of Australia’s most famous artistic talents, including directors such as Baz Lurhmann (Elvis, Romeo and Juliet), Jane Campion (Power of the Dog) and Gillian Armstrong (Little Women).

Hilary Linstead, founder of Australia’s first talent agency, has died. She was 83. Pictured here

Born in London in 1938, Linstead emigrated to Australia to become a professional actor as a member of an English tour company.

She soon realized that acting was not for her and instead found passion as a casting director, working at International Casting Services and representing actresses.

Linstead then joined Liz Mullinar to found M&L Casting Consultants, which became a highly influential company directing casting for stage productions such as Rocky Horror Show and Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as Australian films such as Picnic at Hanging Rock and Sunday Too Far Away. .

In 1985, she partnered with Viccy Harper to form Hilary Linstead & Associates, where she represented clients such as writers Louis Nowra and Andrew Bovell; and artists Wendy Harmer, Magda Szubanski and Jean Kittson.

The agency was renamed HLA Management in 2000 and is now headed by one of its mentees, Kate Richter.

Tributes poured in for the late star, who is survived by her son, Duncan, daughter-in-law Juliette and their three children, Scarlett, Paris and Django.

Wendy Harmer wrote on Twitter about her boyfriend’s death: “Sad news, the legendary Hilary Linstead passed away last night.

Linstead is known for promoting some of Australia's most famous artistic talents, including directors such as Baz Lurhmann (pictured)

“She had been unwell for some time and passed away peacefully at home with family,” she added.

‘My agent, manager and most dear friend for about 40 years. So many in the theatre, film and comedy scene owe her so much. xxxx Valley.’

Author Mandy Sayer said: ‘We will miss Hilary’s no-nonsense, candid talk, her curiosity, her intelligence and enduring warmth. I absolutely adored her.’

‘Hilary’s cheerfulness, enthusiasm and excitement were infectious. If she believed in your talent, she was furious with you,” wrote writer and friend Louis Nowra.

“But more than that, she was a visionary who believed too many Australians didn’t realize the importance of art and she saw her work as making sure they knew.”

According to DeadlineLinstead began experiencing ill health in 2018 and was later diagnosed with a form of leukemia.