Millie Bobby Brown’s fiancé Jake Bongiovi is the spitting image of dad Jon Bon Jovi as he transforms into an 80s rocker in trailer for new film Rockbottom – that sees him being ATTACKED by a group of old women

Jake Bongiovi proves the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as he channels his rock star dad – complete with a mullet – for his film debut in the upcoming Rockbottom.

The budding actor – whose father is frontman Jon Bon Jovi – takes to the stage in the rock ‘n’ roll comedy about an ’80s hair metal band called CougarSnake who make an unexpected comeback.’

In the new trailer, exclusively revealed by DailyMail.com, Jake, 21, transforms from a pizza delivery boy to lead singer of the aging rock band – and is attacked by a mob of older women on stage.

The actor, who is engaged to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, bears a striking resemblance to his father in the late 1980s.

The trailer starts with McKaley Millier’s teenager Alex Rockbottom explaining that the film is ‘a story about a band called CougarSnake’.

As the band is seen battling each other, she adds: ‘This was the moment CougarSnake went from the top of the world to the bottom’.

Fast forward 35 years later, and a young music superstar Bryce Cooper, played by Brandon Butler, reveals that the long-forgotten band is his biggest inspiration.

This news pleases Alex and her best friend, Teala Dunn, because her father Jesse Rockbottom, played by Tom Everett Scott, was a member of the group.

The band decide to reunite to perform as the opening act for Bryce’s upcoming charity concert – but they’re missing a lead singer.

After a series of disappointing auditions, Alex is thrilled to discover that pizza delivery boy Justin has an incredible voice.

When asked to sing, Justin explains: ‘No, I don’t sing in front of people.’

The trailer takes a comedic turn as Justin is seen singing with the band at an elderly person’s home, only to be hit in the head by an old woman using her walking stick.

He is then attacked by an elderly gentleman with his walking stick as one man tells a horrified Alex: ‘This is a great rock show’.

As the band continue to try to recreate their old magic, Tom admits: ‘To be honest, I don’t think I ever had what it took to be a rock star’.

To which his daughter replies: ‘Maybe it just wasn’t your time then. Maybe now is your time.

Set to premiere on Prime Video on March 28, the film was directed by SFX makeup guru Todd Tucker, who co-wrote the film with Greg Zekowski.

The official slogan reads: ‘A 2nd chance to Rock-n-Roll’.

Jake is the third of four children for Jon Bon Jovi and his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley.

In addition to being a world-famous musician, Jake’s father also ventured into acting after several appearances in hit shows and films such as Ally McBeal in the 1990s and 2000s.

Jake will next show off his acting chops in the upcoming college comedy, Sweethearts, alongside Kiernan Shipka.

Jake is engaged to Stranger Things and Damsel star Millie Bobby Brown

All eyes are on Jake and his fiancée Millie as they prepare to tie the knot.

The couple didn’t go public with their relationship until 2021, before the budding actor proposed in April.

Millie captioned her Instagram message: “I’ve loved you three summers now baby, I want them all.”

Jake simply wrote ‘forever’ alongside two pictures of the pair.

The actor’s famous fiance made headlines this week after revealing she uses a fake name to leave negative reviews for poor restaurant service.

