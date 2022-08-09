Hilarious video shows how a pack of ‘introverted’ dogs interact

An amusing video showing how a group of ‘introverted’ dogs interact at a local park has been viewed by millions on TikTok.

Rather than chasing balls and running around wagging their tails, the dogs remain still and seem unsure about how to play together.

The 21-second clip posted by user @qilastiktok has since been viewed more than 23.6million times and received over 4.4million likes.

Scroll down for video

In a now-viral video, a group of ‘introverted’ dogs can be seen standing near their owners looking confused and unsure how to act. The TikTok user said the dog park looked like ‘a pasture of cows’ (pictured: the dogs)

‘My dog is an introvert so we went for a meeting with likeminded dogs. This is what happened,’ the user wrote in the video, adding: ‘It’s like a pasture of cows’.

Several dogs can be seen sitting or standing near their owners looking confused and unsure how to act.

Other TikTok users flooded the comments and some pointed out how the dogs avoid eye contact at all times.

‘They don’t know what to do,’ one person wrote, another added: ‘I’m dead, they are like humans.’

A third added: ‘For some reason this is one of my favourite things I’ve ever seen.’

‘Every one of them are just enjoying their own company and solitude. So cute,’ another added.

Like humans, dogs too can be introverts or extroverts and display the same types of signs people do.

Introverted dogs tend to shy away from interacting with other humans or dogs, as displayed in the video, while extroverted dogs will do the opposite and are social.

How can you tell if your dog is an introvert? Introverted dogs will display the same types of signs that introverted people do. If your pup likes to keep to himself and doesn’t enjoy playing with others, this is one of the tell-tale signs to look out for. Your dog may stick by you in the park or watch other pooches play without participating. Your dog seem anxious in large crowds of either people or pets and may be completely disinterested. Source: This Dog’s Life

Earlier this month a veterinarian has revealed the five dog breeds she would never own – while sharing her top five picks for a future pet.

Dr Whitney Terrell, from Alabama, caused a stir online after sharing her least favourite types of dogs in a now-viral TikTok video, with the popular Goldendoodle, or poodle mixes, topping her list of least favourite breeds.

In second place are German Shepherds and Belgian Shepherds – also known as Belgian Malinois – which Dr Terrell noted require a lot of training in order to be good pets, something that she simply doesn’t have the time for.

She went on to add that she also doesn’t rate short-snouted pooches like French Bulldogs, pugs and Shih Tzus.

The animal doctor then shared her most-liked dogs, including Golden Retrievers, mixed-breed pups and Basset Hounds.

Alabama-based vet Dr Whitney Terrell has shared her top five best and worst dog breeds in a viral TikTok clip dividing viewers

The animal doctor caused a stir after sharing her least favourite types of dogs based on her veterinary experience with the popular Goldendoodle, or poodle mixes, topping her list

Dr Terrell said while some poodle-cross dogs are ‘super sweet’, they ‘can’t sit still’ and are prone to a string of health conditions.

‘A lot of them are crazy, crazy hyper, can’t sit still for two seconds. We’ve had some really aggressive ones as well,’ she said.

‘Ear infections out the wazoo, so expensive grooming, they are mixed breed. Too high maintenance for me.’

Coming in at number two on Dr Terrell’s list was a German Shepherd or Belgian Malinois, which she said can be aggressive if not trained properly.

‘They have the potential to be really great dogs, good police dogs, good rescue types scenarios but 95 per cent of the ones that we see in clinic want to bite your face off because they’re not properly trained,’ she said.

In a follow up clip, the animal doctor also shared her most-liked dogs including golden retrievers, mixed-breed pups and even basset hounds

Dr Terrell’s list also included German shepherds (left), which she said can be aggressive if not trained properly as well as Chihuahuas (right) which she called ‘ankle biters’

Any breed that is brachycephalic, meaning they have shortened or ‘squished’ snouts, like pugs, Boston terriers, French Bulldogs or Shih Tzus did not come recommended by the vet.

‘Some of them are so cute and so sweet but they can’t breathe, literally cannot breathe,’ she said.

‘They snore, I’ve already got a husband that snores, I don’t need anything else. Skin fold dermatitis, allergies, yeasty, smelly, gassy, it’s a no from me.’

Dr Terrell said she doesn’t like Chihuahuas, which she called ‘ankle biters’, as well as Chinese Crested Dogs and any other hairless dogs.

‘Not my cup of tea: afraid I’m going to step on them, will more than likely be bit if I had one, they’re usually a one person dog,’ she said of chihuahuas.

‘I don’t really like hairless animals, they’re zitty, they’re kind of greasy, same with cats – kind of feel like a ball sack – no from me.’