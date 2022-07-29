Hilarious moment drug gang’s GUARD DOG lays down on the ground alongside crooks in Brazil

This is the hilarious moment when a drug gang’s watchdog lies on the floor next to the criminal when they were arrested in Brazil during a drug bust.

Narcotics arrested three men on Thursday at a ranch in Hortolandia, Sao Paulo state, and footage of the raid shows them lying face down on the ground with their hands handcuffed behind their backs.

And the gang’s huge Rottweiler decided to surrender as well and plopped down next to the three suspects.

The officers seized 1,176 stones containing 1.1 tons of marijuana from the property.

Narcotics police said the drugs had been shipped to the home in Hortolandia from Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul state.

But police kept an eye on the property and raided when the delivery arrived.

Police believe the drugs were destined to be sold in and around Campinas, Sao Paulo state.

Pablo EscoBARK: The gang’s huge Rottweiler decided to surrender too and plopped down next to the three suspects

The men, one of whom owns the house, were taken to the Narcotics Police headquarters in nearby Americana.

The dog remained at the property with the female owner of the land around the house, who police say is not involved in drug trafficking.

Police will return to the ranch today to check on the Rottweiler and two other dogs to see if animal protection services should be called.