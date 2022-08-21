Hilaria Baldwin tells Alec to ‘take time to be sad’ while waiting to hear about charges for shooting

Hilaria Baldwin stands with her husband Alec as the pair wait to see if he will be charged for his involvement in the deadly accidental shooting on the set of Rust.

The 38-year-old shared a photo of the couple’s hands interlocking with a loving caption to the post.

“I’m not going anywhere,” she wrote. ‘Take all the time to be sad. I’m here.’

Hand in hand: Hilaria Baldwin stands by Alec during this difficult period in his life

Her message came just a day after Baldwin opened up about the accidental inclusion on the set of Rust in an interview with CNN.

In the interview, Baldwin made it clear that he did not feel that he, or anyone else who worked on set, would be charged for the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Speaking of the ordeal, Baldwin said:“That private investigator, as you probably know, had no trouble accessing the sheriff’s department staff, and that person told us – quote, not quoted – we’ve known in the department since January that Alec would not be charged with a crime.’

He continued: “I’m pretty sure neither of you should ever have to work on a movie set again. I sincerely believe… [investigators are] say it was an accident. It’s tragic.’

Baldwin’s lawyer added that “it would be a huge miscarriage of justice” if he were charged after the deadly shooting.

Despite Baldwin’s own assurance, a recent report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the matter of the charges a little more obscure.

Last week, the FBI released a report saying the gun couldn’t possibly have gone off without Baldwin firing it intentionally.

It means he can still face criminal charges for the incident, with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department confirming the case will be handed over to the District Attorney.

Death: In the interview, Baldwin made it clear that he did not feel he would be charged for the shooting that killed cameraman Halyna Hutchins (Hutchins pictured on 2019)

The 30 Rock star has credited his wife for helping him keep it together over the past 10 months.

“If I didn’t have my wife I don’t know where I would be now… If I didn’t have her I probably would have quit, retired, left, you know, I sold everything I owned “I have a house in the middle of nowhere and you know you’ve found something else to do, sell real estate,” he explained.

The Beetlejuice star also talked about her professional turmoil in the interview.

“I was fired from another job yesterday,” he said. “There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane. I’ve been talking to these guys for months and they told me yesterday that’s why we don’t want to make the film with you.’

Possible allegations: Last week, the FBI released a report stating that the gun could not have gone off without Baldwin deliberately firing it

Blame: The former 30 Rock star continued to blame Reed, ammunition supplier Seth Kenney and assistant director Dave Halls for the shooting, arguing — and insisting in an Instagram post — that he cocked the gun and pulled the hammer back, but didn’t pull the trigger

Meanwhile, gun master Hannah Gutierrez Reed said in a statement to DailyMail.com that the FBI has still not fingerprinted the live rounds that killed Hutchins to determine how they ended up on set.

She said: ‘The main question in this case from the start was where did the live rounds ending on the Rust set come from? The sheriff’s office made a conscious decision not to address this question at all by refusing to ask the FBI to test any of the rounds for fingerprints or DNA.

“We now know for sure that there were live rounds on set. It is inconceivable that the sheriff would not seek an answer to this fundamental question and it raises a serious problem with the entire investigation. We have searched for this answer for a long time and will not give up in pursuit of the truth to find it.’

The former 30 Rock star continued to blame Reed, ammunition supplier Seth Kenney and assistant director Dave Halls for the shooting, arguing — and insisting in an Instagram post — that he cocked the gun and pulled the hammer back, but the didn’t pull the trigger.

Lisa Torraco, Halls’ attorney, says Baldwin wants to shift the blame: “Baldwin points the finger at others because the evidence points to him. Hallen is not responsible. Everyone has to stop.

“People only point the finger at Halls because they don’t want to take the responsibility of being wrong. Halls is a scapegoat. People need to look at the evidence.”