WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Highfield Princess led home a British clean sweep in the Prix Maurice de Gheest

Sports
By Merry

Highfield Princess leads home a British clean sweep in the Prix Maurice de Gheest in Deauville after battling Minzaal and Garrus

  • Highfield Princess led a British clean sweep home in the Prix Maurice de Gheest
  • The impressive result on Sunday gave rider Jason Hart a first win in Group 1
  • The five-year-old showed typical tenacity to both Minzaal and Garrus. defeat

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

The formidable Highfield Princess led a British clean sweep at the Prix Maurice de Gheest in Deauville on Sunday to give rider Jason Hart a first Group 1 success.

Brilliantly trained by father and son team John and Sean Quinn, the five-year-old showed typical tenacity to beat fellow British raiders Minzaal and Garrus with Wokingham Handicap winner Rohaan running to fourth.

Hart said, “We weren’t going very fast, which helped because we were in the right place from the start. She leaned both ways, hence the investigation.

“She’s really special and she’s owned and bred by John Fairley, who owns John Quinn’s yard, so it’s a big win.”

The fearsome Highfield Princess led a British clean sweep in the Prix Maurice de Gheest on Sunday, handing rider Jason Hart a first Group One success (stock image used)

The fearsome Highfield Princess led a British clean sweep in the Prix Maurice de Gheest on Sunday, handing rider Jason Hart a first Group One success (stock image used)

Related Posts

The NFL’s 10 biggest remaining…

Merry

James Tate admits seeing Royal Aclaim…

Merry

Drive to thrive! Formula One is booming…

Merry
You might also like More from author
More Stories

David Moyes moans that West Ham have…

Merry

Arsenal loan star Nuno Tavares scores a…

Merry

Nottingham Forest ‘snap up former…

Merry
1 of 4,266

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More