Highfield Princess led home a British clean sweep in the Prix Maurice de Gheest

The formidable Highfield Princess led a British clean sweep at the Prix Maurice de Gheest in Deauville on Sunday to give rider Jason Hart a first Group 1 success.

Brilliantly trained by father and son team John and Sean Quinn, the five-year-old showed typical tenacity to beat fellow British raiders Minzaal and Garrus with Wokingham Handicap winner Rohaan running to fourth.

Hart said, “We weren’t going very fast, which helped because we were in the right place from the start. She leaned both ways, hence the investigation.

“She’s really special and she’s owned and bred by John Fairley, who owns John Quinn’s yard, so it’s a big win.”