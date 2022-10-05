High-schoolers join scholars to lift the lid on Hong Kong’s soil biodiversity

Biodiversity Data Journal (2022). DOI: 10.3897/BDJ.10.e82518″ width=”800″ height=”519″/> The 150 morphospecies of soil macrofauna collected in this study. The labeled numbers indicate the number of morphospecies in each animal group collected in this study. Credit: Biodiversity Data Journal (2022). DOI: 10.3897/BDJ.10.e82518



The soil and its macrofauna are an integral part of many ecosystems and play an important role in the decomposition and recycling of nutrients. However, soil biodiversity remains underexposed worldwide. To help fill this gap and reveal the diversity of Hong Kong’s soil fauna, a team of scientists from the Chinese University of Hong Kong initiated a citizen science project involving universities, non-governmental organizations and high school students and educators.

“Involving citizens as part of the new knowledge generation process is important in advancing the understanding of biodiversity. Educating younger generation citizens to learn more about biodiversity is paramount and crucial for engagement in conservation say the researchers in their study, which was published. in the open access Biodiversity Data Journal.

Side by side with university academics, taxonomists and members of non-governmental organizations, students from 21 schools/institutes were recruited to spend a year collecting benthic animals near their campuses and recording their observations.

Between October 2019 and October 2020, they tracked and sampled species at 21 locations of urban and semi-natural habitats in Hong Kong, collecting a total of 3,588 individual samples. Their efforts yielded 150 soil macrofauna species identified as arthropods (including insects, spiders, centipedes and millipedes), worms and snails.

Mostly, the students found centipedes (23 out of 150 species). They even helped identify two centipede species that are new to Hong Kong’s fauna: Monographis queenslandica and Alloproctoides remyi. The former is mostly found in Australia — the researchers suggest it was introduced to the area from Queensland or vice versa many decades ago — and the latter has been observed in Reunion and Mauritius.

Millipedes like these two species can accelerate the decomposition of litter and regulate the carbon and phosphorus cycle in the soil, while earthworms can modify the soil structure and regulate the cycle of water and organic matter.

“Prior to the inception of this project, the understanding of soil biodiversity in Hong Kong, including the understanding of the centipede species present, was insufficient,” the researchers write in their paper. Now they believe the identified macrofauna species and their 646 DNA barcodes have laid a solid foundation for further research into the soil biodiversity in the area.

Their project serves an additional purpose. Unlike most conventional scientific studies, which are usually conducted only by the government, non-governmental organizations or academics at universities, this study took a citizen science approach by creating a large community concerned with biodiversity. By doing so, it helped educate the public and raise awareness about using basic scientific techniques to understand local biodiversity.

And it may have inspired a new generation of future scientists: Some students started centipede cultures in their own school, and one school used the centipede breeding model to enter a science and technology competition.

This study is proof that local institutions and secondary schools can unite with research teams at universities and carry out scientific work, the authors of the study believe. It “has increased public awareness and may provide opportunities for the general public to participate in scientific research in the future.”

Wai Lok So et al, Revealing the centipede and other soil macrofaunal biodiversity in Hong Kong using a citizen science approach, Biodiversity Data Journal (2022). Wai Lok So et al, Revealing the centipede and other soil macrofaunal biodiversity in Hong Kong using a citizen science approach,(2022). DOI: 10.3897/BDJ.10.e82518

