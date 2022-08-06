Hero neighbor reveals he tried to save Anne Heche from her Mini moments after she smashed into house

A neighbor recalls the dramatic moment when, seconds after the horrific crash, he ran to the scene of Anne Heche’s car accident.

David Manpearl heard Heche’s car racing down Mar Vista street at speeds he believed to be as high as 90 mph before crashing into a family home.

Manpearl’s doorbell camera captured video footage of Heche’s Mini Clubman racing down South Walgrove Avenue, a normally quiet road, before a loud crash was heard seconds later as the actor lost control of her vehicle.

Manpearl’s home office overlooks his front yard on the quiet residential street about five houses from where Heche crashed.

Neighbor David Manpearl heard Anne Heche’s car racing down Mar Vista street at speeds he believes to be as much as 90mph before pulling into a family home

Manpearl estimated that the car had been traveling at nearly 90 km/h. The video ends seconds later with a loud crash

“At about 10:50 am I heard a car drive by and looked out my window where I saw the car going about 90 miles per hour. Within seconds I heard a loud bang and I ran out in my flip-flops because I knew someone was hurt and I was right,” he told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview.

Manpearl, who has lived in the family-friendly neighborhood, said he ran to the intersection where the Mini crashed into the house.

‘Before I approached the car, I saw the resident of the house standing barefoot in the rubble. She was in shock and frantically asked me to help get her pets out of the house. I was able to get the leashes for her two small dogs and escorted her out the side of her house. She had her two dogs and a turtle with her.’

Manpearl explained how he then went to the car to help the driver who was trapped between the airbag and the seat.

“I tried talking to her a few times to see if she was okay, but she didn’t respond, so I had to get closer. I was able to open the back door of the car and crawled in halfway through. When I asked her if she was okay this time, she said no.’

An earlier shot also shows Heche behind the wheel just before the second accident with a bottle of vodka with a red cap in the cup holder

Actress Anne Heche has been intubated in critical condition after crashing her Mini into a garage before driving off at high speed and crashing into an apartment block where it exploded

The 53-year-old suffered horrific burns in the collision, and it was recorded that he was dragged from the mangled wreckage by firefighters after it went up in flames around 11 a.m. in LA.

Manpearl asked Heche if she could raise her hand to see if she was okay and she said no and growled. At that moment, the heroic neighbor felt water drip on him, only to realize that another neighbor was spraying a hose at the car that had now caught fire and quickly spread along the walls of the house.

“I tried to talk to her again and noticed it was starting to get smoky and the flames were now on my right and left, so I quickly got out of the car.”

The mechanic walked to the front of the house and tried to extinguish the flames with another hose, but realized it was useless as the whole house was on fire.

By now, nearly ten fire trucks had arrived on the scene.

“I was sure the driver was dead. That she was burned out. It took at least 30 minutes for firefighters to put out the flames, get the car out and pull her out of the car.”

‘I was surprised to find out it was Anne Heche. I think I knew she’d had problems in the past.”

The owner of the house, along with all her pets, turtle included, spent the rest of the day at Manpearl’s house where neighbors brought her food and clothing. The LAFD said her entire house is now destroyed.

Smoke was seen from the house after the Friday morning accident

Neighbor David Manpearl took these photos of the wrecked mini. Firefighters were seen at the house where Heche’s car eventually came to a stop after the flames were extinguished

The wreckage of the car was seen after it crashed into the house before being removed by a recovery vehicle

Shocking footage also shows the burnt-out wreckage of Heche’s Mini Clubman when it was dragged out of a hedge across the street from a school.

An earlier recording also showed Heche at the wheel just before the second accident, with what appeared to be a vodka bottle in the cup holder.

The actress, who dated Ellen Degeneres before their split in the late 1990s, suffered severe burns and is intubated, but is expected to survive the horror crash.

Heche was driving her blue Mini Clubman in the Mar Vista area of ​​Los Angeles when she made a career in a… garage of an apartment complex.

Locals rushed to help the stricken actress with a man who demanded she get out of the car. She ignored the advice and restarted the ignition, put her car into reverse and drove off the road with tires screeching as she did so.

Photos and videos showed her dazed behind the wheel after the initial crash, while a witness captured her with a red-capped bottle in her car.

An interior shot shows the Mini Clubman’s airbag deflated, along with most of the decor burned after the crash

Photos and videos showed her dazed behind the wheel after the initial crash, while a witness captured her with a red-capped bottle in her car. It’s not clear what was in the container, but it looked like a vodka bottle

The horrific crash caused the car to explode in flames before Heche was towed away by firefighters and rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to extinguish the “stubborn flames” and “rescue an adult woman found in the vehicle.”

“The house was tons of smoke. I think they used the crane to move the car to get the driver out. It was crazy,’ said an eyewitness NBC Los Angeles.

Aerial footage showed her with cruel scars down her back from the fire after her top appeared to have been ripped to shreds in the heat and she writhed over the stretcher in agony.

According to the fire service, the fire brigade had the flames under control within an hour Fox 11 but Heche suffered severe burns in the resulting fire and is now in intensive care.

“If anyone is alive there, this will be a miracle,” said Fox 11 reporter Stu Mandel as he watched from a helicopter hovering above the stage.

Stunning photos of the scene showed the burnt-out hull of the car as it was pulled out of the hedge before being towed by authorities.

“We’ve had a really multi-faceted incident here,” LAFD capt said. Eric Scott. “We had a significant traffic collision, we had a woman trapped in it, we had a car that caught fire, and then we had a house with a big fire with a red label. It has been destroyed at this point.”

‘Her condition prevents doctors from conducting tests to determine if she was driving under the influence of alcohol’ TMZ reported.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about an hour, according to Fox 11, but Heche suffered severe burns from the resulting fire and is now in intensive care.

Heche was driving her blue Mini Clubman in the Mar Vista area of ​​Los Angeles when she pulled into a garage of an apartment complex