Here’s a look at Trump’s approval record in the Republican primaries.

As the mid-term primaries season begins, the candidates endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump continue to take primary wins.

That’s partly by design: Of the more than 200 Republicans Mr. Trump has supported this year, many ran unopposed or faced little-known, poorly funded opponents. He’s also waited to make some recommendations until a clear frontrunner has emerged, strategically choosing the candidates most likely to win — take his last-minute endorsement of Tudor Dixon in Michigan’s Republican primary for governor, for example. .

But several of his approved candidates were defeated in the early primaries, including significant losses in Georgia and North Carolina. However, for candidates like JD Vance in Ohio and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Mr. Trump’s support has been crucial to securing victory – and his favorite candidates have won in large numbers in the most recent races, including in two key swing states, Arizona. and Michigan.