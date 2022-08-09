Here’s a look at Trump’s approval record in the Republican primaries.
As the mid-term primaries season begins, the candidates endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump continue to take primary wins.
That’s partly by design: Of the more than 200 Republicans Mr. Trump has supported this year, many ran unopposed or faced little-known, poorly funded opponents. He’s also waited to make some recommendations until a clear frontrunner has emerged, strategically choosing the candidates most likely to win — take his last-minute endorsement of Tudor Dixon in Michigan’s Republican primary for governor, for example. .
But several of his approved candidates were defeated in the early primaries, including significant losses in Georgia and North Carolina. However, for candidates like JD Vance in Ohio and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Mr. Trump’s support has been crucial to securing victory – and his favorite candidates have won in large numbers in the most recent races, including in two key swing states, Arizona. and Michigan.
Here’s a look at Mr Trump’s endorsement.
A sweep in Arizona
The former local TV journalist Kari Lake won the Republican primary for governor with the approval of Mr. Trump, narrowly beating Karrin Taylor Robson, who was the choice of the incumbent Republicans. Ms. Lake has vigorously promoted Mr Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election has been stolen.
Blake Mastersa venture capitalist who has pushed a version of the “great replacement” conspiracy theory won his Senate primary and will challenge Senator Mark Kelly, a vulnerable Democrat, in November.
State representative Mark Finchemwho is affiliated with the far-right militia group Oath Keepers and said before the primaries he would not budge if he lost, won the Republican nomination for Secretary of State, a position in which he would be responsible for overseeing the Arizona election.
And David FarnsworthAnother Trump supporter, won a state Senate primaries against Rusty Bowers, the Arizona House speaker who drew the ire of Trump supporters for resisting attempts to overturn the 2020 election and for the testify before the January 6 congressional committee.
A pro-impeachment Republican lost in Michigan
Representative Peter Meijer, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, lost his primary to a Trump-backed challenger, John Gibbsin Michigan’s Third Congressional District.
In Georgia, several defeats and one victory
Gov. Brian Kemp easily defeated the former Senator David PerdueTrump’s handpicked candidate in the Republican primary for governor. Mr. Kemp became a target of Trump after he refused to undo the president’s loss to the state in 2020. He will face Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams, whom he narrowly defeated four years ago.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who declined Mr Trump’s demand to “find” additional votes after his 2020 loss, also defeated a Trump-approved challenger, Representative Jody Hice.
Attorney General Chris Carr defeated John Gordona Trump Supported opponent, with more than 73 percent of the vote.
In a primary runoff election for an open seat in Georgia’s sixth congressional district, Rich McCormick, a physician and retired Marine, defeated the Trump-backed candidate Jake Evansthe former chairman of the state ethics committee and the son of a Trump administration ambassador.
The former professional football player Herschel WalkerTrump, who dominated a Senate primary and will face Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat and prolific fundraiser, in the general election.
Pennsylvania victories
After an exciting race that prompted a recount, Mehmet OzoMr Trump’s choice, won the state Senate primary, narrowly beating David McCormick.
Doug Mastiano, a state senator and retired army colonel who has promoted false claims about the 2020 election and attended the protest ahead of the Capitol riots, won the Republican nomination for governor. Mr Trump had backed him just days before the primaries.
Two wins and a loss in North Carolina
Representative Ted Budd won the Republican nomination for the Senate, and Bo Hinesa 26-year-old political novice who captivated Mr Trump was catapulted to victory in his primaries for a seat in the House outside of Raleigh.
But representative Madison Cawthorn succumbed to the weight of repeated scandals and blunders. He was ousted in his primary, a stinging rejection of a Trump-approved candidate. Voters chose Chuck Edwards, a state senator.
A split in South Carolina House racing
Representative Tom Rice, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, was ousted by his Trump-backed challenger, state representative Russell Fryin the seventh congressional district.
But representative Nancy Mace defeated her Trump-backed opponent, the former state legislator Katie Arrington, in the first congressional district. Ms Mace had said Mr Trump was responsible for the January 6 attack but did not vote to impeach him. She received support from Nikki Haley and Mick Mulvaney, who both held positions in the state before serving in the Trump administration.
Election deniers win in Nevada
Adam Laxalt won a Senate primary and will face incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, who is seen as one of the most vulnerable Democrats this fall. Mr. Laxalt, a former attorney general, was supported by Mr. Trump and had helped lead his efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election in Nevada.
Joseph Lombardothe Las Vegas Sheriff, won the Republican nomination for governor and will face incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak, a Democrat.
Illinois victories, with outside help
state senator Darren Bailey, who got a last minute approval from Mr. Trump, won the Republican primary for governor. Democratic spending, including that of Governor JB Pritzker, may have helped Bailey, who Democrats say was easier to beat in the general election.
Representative Mary Miller, endorsed by Mr. Trump months ago, her House primaries won Rodney Davis after being placed in the same district through a realignment.
Ohio wins
The Senate Candidate JD Vance defeated a field of well-funded rivals, nearly all of whom set themselves up as Trump-esque Republicans. Mr. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, had transformed himself in 2016 from a self-described “never Trump man” to a Trump-backed “America First” candidate in 2022.
Max Millera former Trump aide who denied accusations of assaulting an ex-girlfriend and later supported by Mr. Trump won his House primary.
Mr Trump also captioned: Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, a lawyer who had been a surrogate for his presidential campaign. She won a seven-time primary for a congressional seat.
In Maryland, a win aided by Democrats
Dan Cox, a first state legislator to embrace Mr. Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, handily defeated Kelly Schulz in the Republican primary for governor. Ms. Schulz was seen as a protege of government leader Larry Hogan, a leader of the party’s anti-Trump wing.
Mr. Cox has raised little money. But he benefited from more than $1.16 million in television advertising from the Democratic Governors Association, which aided his primary campaign in the hopes that he would be easier to beat in the general election.
A loss in Nebraska
Charles W. Herbster, a wealthy agribusiness executive, lost his triple primary for governor to Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent backed by Governor Pete Ricketts, who has long clashed with Mr. Trump. Late in the campaign, Mr. Herbster accused of groping several women. He denied the allegations.
And another loss in Idaho
Governor Brad Little overcame Mr. Trump’s approval of the state’s lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachinwho challenged him in the Republican primaries.
A win in West Virginia
Representative Alex Mooney triumphed over Representative David McKinley in a newly-drawn congressional district. Mr Trump’s support was seen as the deciding factor.
Alyce McFadden research contributed.