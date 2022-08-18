Helena Christensen, 53, poses in a busty pink bikini as she debuts chic bob hairstyle

<!–

As a legendary supermodel, she has showcased many looks over the years.

So it was no surprise to see Helena Christensen adopting a new style with confidence when she debuted a bob haircut on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old Danish beauty showed off her new ‘Spaniel’s ears’ look in an Instagram snap gallery, admitting the style ‘felt right’ in the heat.

Helena looked sensational as she donned a pink bandeau bikini while pouting the lens and showing off her new look.

Her dark brown locks had been trimmed to shoulder length by her cousin Sarah-Sofie Sonne and styled in curls that framed her beautiful features.

The Vogue cover girl, who splits her time between Upstate New York, Manhattan and Denmark, has been enjoying the summer on the island of Bornholm, sharing photos in front of the breathtaking scenery.

Time for a trim: her dark brown locks were trimmed to shoulder length by her niece Sarah-Sofie Sonne

Helena rose to prominence in the late 1980s and became one of the most popular models of her time.

Her starring role in the music video for Chris Isaak’s hit Wicked Game, which reached the top 10 of MTV’s Sexiest Video of All-Time list, raised her name and facial recognition among fans around the world.

In 1996, the New York Times’ Frank DeCaro named her and fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Elle Macpherson the Magnificent Seven in an article.

Transformation: The Spaniel’s ears bob style seems to be back in fashion, as Trinny Woodall also took to Instagram this weekend to show off her new haircut

After spending more than three decades on the covers of top fashion magazines, Helena has become an accomplished photographer herself, whose work has appeared in Elle, Marie Claire ad Nylon.

She has also dated a number of high profile people, including The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus from 1998 to 2003.

They share a son, Mingus Reedus, who is now 22 years old.