Helen Skelton has her hands full as she juggles motherhood with Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals

It was announced that she had joined the lineup for Strictly Come Dancing.

And Helen Skelton had her hands full juggling motherhood with Elsie, 7 months, and rehearsals for the BBC One show on Thursday.

The presenter, 39, took to Instagram to announce that Elise had had a ‘poonami’ while her other children had gotten the infamous Strictly glitter on her floor.

In the candid Story clips, Helen held little Elise and showed a rather unfortunate stain on her bright white top.

She explained, “That’s one proud poonami face. Yes, that’s shit on my silk camisole. Ooh, camisole, I sound like I’m from the forties.’

In addition to the toddler, the Countryfile star also shares Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, with her ex Richie Myler.

In another video, Helen tagged fellow Strictly contestant Ellie Taylor as she cleared the glitter from her floor.

She said, ‘Dear Billy let me take the glitter home for the kids to play with, which we did and it was fun… but Ellie be careful – if you play with the glitter it will gild your floor. I have a golden floor!’

It comes after it was revealed that Helen had signed up for Strictly Come Dancing after her estranged husband Richie Myler shared a beloved photo with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Richie went official on Instagram with his new love, 32, earlier this month as they enjoyed a romantic mini break in Cornwall.

Helen announced in April that she was splitting up from the rugby star, also 32, four months after they welcomed their third child together.

A source told The Mirror that signing up for Strictly would give her a lift, adding: ‘Marriage breakdown is hard to deal with, and Helen has understandably found it difficult. Staying on Strict will no doubt restore her confidence.’

Speaking of the glamorous side of Strictly, Helen said: “Most moms go to work and every mom who gets a chance to go to work gets her makeup, tea and learn something fun… I thought that was that.” was a gift. is it not?’

The Countryfile presenter revealed on her first BBC Radio 5 show since the announcement: ‘The thing that makes me nervous…I agreed a few days ago and people keep saying ‘Can you dance?’

“And I say no, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?”