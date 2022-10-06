Heir to South Australian seafood empire fronts court on child sex charges

<!–

The heir to a prominent Australian seafood empire has been charged with a series of child sex and exploitation offences.

Marcus Carlo Cappo, 19, appeared in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in Adelaide on Wednesday on 25 separate charges which are alleged to have happened in Pooraka in the city’s north.

The charges include seven counts of procuring a child for sexual activity, seven counts of producing and possessing child exploitation material and three counts of distributing the material.

The breach is said to have occurred between September 18, 2021 and May 1, 2022, reports The Adelaide Advertiser.

Marcus Cappo (centre) in court charged with 25 child sex and exploitation offences

Marcus is the son of Matthew Cappo who, together with his brother, are co-directors of Cappo Seafoods, which has been a family business for three generations.

The company was founded in 1919 by six brothers after the family arrived in Australia from Italy.

There is no suggestion that Matthew Cappo or Cappo Seafoods are involved in any of the allegations.

The court heard that public prosecutors were in the process of deciding whether the charges would be classed as a major indictable offence.

Marcus Cappo’s bail was allowed to continue and he will next appear in court in January.