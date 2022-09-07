Heather Graham, 52, flashes a glimpse of her legs in a strapless gown at the amfAR Gala in Venice

Heather Graham looked stunning as she graced the red carpet at the amfAR Gala at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

The actress, 52, formed a storm in a gorgeous champagne gown that hugged every inch of her fabulous figure.

The gown had a ruffled skirt with a thigh-high split and was embellished with sequins and beads.

Stunning: Heather Graham, 52, looked incredible as she graced the red carpet at the amfAR Gala at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday

The boned bodice encased her ample belongings while a thin silver belt accentuated her hourglass figure.

amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, known as the American Foundation for AIDS Research until 2005, is an international non-profit organization dedicated to supporting research, prevention and treatment of AIDS.

Heather slipped her feet into a pair of glittering heels and completed the look with a single bracelet.

Posing: The actress posed for a storm in a gorgeous champagne dress that hugged every inch of her fabulous figure

Stylish: The boned bodice wrapped her roomy belongings while a thin silver belt accentuated her hourglass figure

Heather accentuated her youthful complexion with a radiant makeup palette as she let her blonde locks fall in a soft curl.

The Austin Powers actress was joined on the red carpet by a mysterious man who looked smart in a white tuxedo jacket.

The Gala included a cocktail reception and an auction in an effort to raise crucial funds for amfAR’s life-saving AIDS research programs.

Handsome: The Austin Powers actress was joined on the red carpet by a mysterious man who looked smart in a white tuxedo jacket

It comes after Heather recently expressed her enthusiasm for the release of a currently self-titled erotic horror project, which she will be appearing in, with a post shared on her Instagram account.

The actress shared a shot of a Deadline article on her account, and wrote a short message saying she “had so much fun working on this film.”

The performer went on to say she enjoyed doing what she described as a “super interesting challenging role.”

Celebration: The gala included a cocktail reception and auction in a bid to raise crucial funds for amfAR’s life-saving AIDS research programs

According to the media, the film is based in part on the short story The Thing On The Doorstep by HP Lovecraft.

The film is about a psychiatrist, played by Graham, who becomes fixated on one of her patients who happens to have multiple personalities.

Other cast members in the upcoming feature film include Johnathon Schaech and Bruce Davison.

Physical production on the feature film began earlier this year, with Mississippi serving as the primary filming location.

Let everyone know: Heather recently expressed her enthusiasm for the release of a currently unnamed erotic horror project, which she will be appearing in, with a post shared on her Instagram account.

Producer Barbara Crampton, who will also star in the film, gave a statement to Deadline praising Graham’s acting prowess.

“I was ecstatic when… Heather Graham signed – her natural charm is always visible, but we get to see another untapped side of her abilities here,” she explained.

Director Joe Lynch added that he was happy to have been able to work with the actress and her castmates.

He stated: “We are working with Amp and such a fantastic cast – including Heather, Judah, Barbara, Bruce and Johnathon – we are so excited that this sexy, funny, scary movie is not just a modernized love letter to Lovecraft, but the one kind of provocatively entertaining ‘sin-ema’ that I think the audience is drooling over!’

The upcoming release date of the currently unnamed horror feature has not yet been announced.