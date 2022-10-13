Heartwarming moment between Salah and Elliott as Liverpool teen gets first UCL goal

Scoring a Champions League goal is special and Mohamed Salah was delighted that Harvey Elliott got his first goal.

The evening may have been about Roberto Firmino’s stunning performance against Rangers and Salah’s record-breaking quick hat-trick in a 7-1 win – but it was also a night Elliott will never forget as he scored his first career goal in Europe.

Getty Salah hugged Elliott as he waited for the VAR decision

The 19-year-old scored the seventh and final goal in the defeat, only before the assistant flag went up and ruled it out for offside.

After that, it was a painful wait to see if the VAR would reverse the decision.

While a nervous Elliott crossed his fingers and made prayerful gestures with his hands, Salah rested his arms on the youngster’s shoulders as they watched the big screens to see if he had scored that first European goal.

It was a heartwarming moment from the Egyptian superstar and it showed how much he and the Liverpool team wanted it for Elliott.

Fortunately for him, but perhaps not for Rangers, the goal held up and sent an explosion of emotion to the teenage trump card.

After the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “A very nice moment. I thought he would run into the crowd, it wouldn’t have been so cool.

Getty Elliott scored his first Champions League goal

“But yes, if you know him, you would understand even better how much it means to him.

“He played an exceptional game and deserved this goal.”