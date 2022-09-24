Haye lauds ‘perfect’ Joyce for ‘taking Parker’s heart away’ before securing an 11th-round stoppage

David Haye praised ‘perfect’ Joe Joyce for ‘taking Joseph Parker’s heart away’ before securing an 11th round stoppage.

And the former world heavyweight and cruiserweight champion also hailed the Briton’s ‘world class’ chin after absorbing big shots en route to victory.

Joyce stopped Parker in the 11th round to claim the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night.

Joe Joyce defeated Joseph Parker by an eleventh round knockout on Saturday night

Haye told BT Sport: ‘It was perfect, he went out there and established his jab and completely took Parker’s heart away.

‘Parker looked gassed from the second round, from the second round he looked uncomfortable.

“Joyce just kept tapping tap tap with that plug. There aren’t massive shots, but they are shots from a big massive 19th man. Parker is going to have one hell of a headache tomorrow.

The stoppage came after an accumulation of injuries that Parker had absorbed throughout the fight

‘You have to give Parker credit, he took so much punishment in that game. I’m not sure what he’ll do next, but it’s as decisive a beating as you could ever want.

‘We finally found out, does Joyce’s chin absorb world-class power? The answer is yes.’

Londoner Joyce, who had won all of his previous 14 professional bouts, started confidently in the opening round as he took a pair of strong right hands from New Zealand’s Parker but remained untouchable.

Joyce used his jab masterfully, forcing Parker to fight on the back foot for most of the fight

The former WBO world champion Parker – who has shared the ring with e.g. Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr., Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora ​​- were pushed into the ropes during the third round as Joyce landed a series of telling blows.

The 30-year-old Kiwi, coached by Andy Lee and who trains with Tyson Fury at the WBC heavyweight champion’s base in Morecambe, needed to find an answer. Once again, however, Joyce rose to a big right hand on the chin towards the end of the fourth.

Joyce kept Parker pushed back on the ropes with a run of body shots early in the sixth before the 37-year-old also landed a powerful uppercut.

Both men then began to feel the pace in what had been a relentless heavyweight contest before a cut opened up over Parker’s right eye, which his corner went to work on at the end of the seventh.

Joyce’s attack opened a cut over Parker’s right eye in the middle rounds

Joyce continued to live up to his ‘juggernaut’ nickname, landing another big right hand in the eighth before a bloodied Parker bravely went forward with a left hook.

At the start of the ninth, Parker, his left eye beginning to close, somehow found the strength to go on the offensive and sent an uppercut, which Joyce again absorbed.

Parker was eventually dropped by a left hook from Parker in the 11th. Although he got back to his feet, the New Zealander could not beat the count.

Joyce will now aim for a world title later this year or in early 2023 – and will appear in a prime position to challenge unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.