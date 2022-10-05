Harvey Norman and Latitude sued by ASIC over ‘no deposit interest free’ campaigns and GO Mastercard

The corporate regulator claims customers were lured to the GO Mastercard

Harvey Norman is being sued in the Federal Court for misleading its customers about its ‘no deposit’ and ’60 month interest free’ payment methods.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) launched proceedings against Harvey Norman and credit provider Latitude on Wednesday, alleging both misleading and deceptive conduct.

The watchdog claims the retailer failed to disclose that customers could only use the interest-free payment method if they applied for and used a Latitude GO Mastercard.

Documents filed in court by the company regulator say the ads featuring the offer, which appeared on TV, radio and in newspapers between January 1, 2020 and August 11, 2021, misled consumers.

ASIC said in a statement that Latitude and Harvey Norman ‘distributed and earned significant revenue from the GO Mastercard, which is available exclusively through Harvey Norman franchisees’ stores and Harvey Norman and Latitude websites.’

It also claims the ads “misrepresented the true cost of using the payment method because they did not adequately disclose set-up fees and monthly account service fees”.

The business regulator alleged that Harvey Norman and Latitude enticed consumers to take out a GO Mastercard ‘without having made an informed choice to do so, thereby exposing them to the risk of incurring additional debt and fees and experiencing related consequences for their credit ratings, and misrepresented to consumers the true costs of using the payment method’.

ASIC deputy chairperson Sarah Court said some customers were left with large fees because of the card.

“ASIC is concerned that the advertising did not give consumers the full picture that they could only use the interest-free payment method by applying for and using certain Latitude credit cards,” she said.

“These credit cards, ASIC alleges, incurred significant charges over the 60-month payment period and exposed consumers to the risk of incurring additional debt and charges, as well as potentially affecting their credit rating.”

Customers who signed up for GO Mastercard on or after 16 March 2021 and before 11 August 2021 and made a purchase at Harvey Norman using the 60-month interest-free payment method would be out of pocket by at least $537 on top of that of the purchase price in fees, even if they paid off their purchase over the 60-month period.

“Consumers have the right to make informed choices. Credit providers and retail partners such as Latitude and Harvey Norman should ensure their advertising clearly discloses all important information about payment methods and any fees,” Ms Court said.

ASIC is seeking monetary penalties, injunctions and a declaration against Latitude and Harvey Norman from the court.

The regulator has also asked the court for an order forcing the companies to clearly publish terms, conditions and fees in future advertisements.

Latitude said in a statement: “Latitude takes these allegations very seriously and has been working with ASIC during their investigation.”

“Latitude is now reviewing ASIC’s claim and will not comment further at this stage as the matter is before the courts.”

Harvey Norman has been contacted for comment.