Harry and Meghan’s revolving Door’ of staff: The 14 employees they have lost since 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their 14th staff member last weekend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s head of audio at Archewell, hired to produce the Duchess’s Spotify podcast Archetypes, has stepped down after just 18 months, it was reported last night.

But her apparent resignation is the latest in a string of departures this year alone — and 14 in the past four years.

MailOnline takes a look at the former staffers of the Duke and Duchess who have since left.

Rebecca Sananes – December 2022

According to the Daily Telegraph and US gossip website Page Six, Rebecca Sananes has stepped down as head of audio at Archewell after just 18 months.

She was hired to produce Meghan’s Spotify podcast, Archetypes, in July 2021, but has been replaced by media manager Serena Regan.

It has not yet been decided whether a second series of Archetypes will be used.

Mandana Dayani – December 2022

Mandana Dayani stepped down as president of Archewell, the couple’s media empire and charitable foundation, last weekend.

A spokeswoman for Meghan and Harry said the couple would “take full control of their business.”

With her American media connections, the Iranian-born activist was regarded as one of the Duke and Duchess’s most important advisers. She has been with Archewell for less than 18 months, overseeing day-to-day operations.

In a statement last night, Ashley Hansen, Meghan and Harry’s global press secretary, said Ms. Dayani “has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, dedication and leadership.”

Toya Holness – May 2022

Toya Holness, who holds a degree in strategic PR from the University of Southern California, joined the Sussexes in October 2020 and was promoted last March to oversee their PR on both sides of the Atlantic.

She has previously been described as “Meghan’s shadow” – she was often seen sporting the same style of power suits and Hollywood sunglasses.

The former footballer belonged to a small group that Harry and Meghan spoke to on a daily basis, but is said to have said goodbye to the couple, The Sunday Times reports.

According to insiders, she would “want to get rid of it” after finding herself “having to perform a host of functions for the couple.”

Catherine St Laurent – March 2021

The executive director of Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, Catherine St-Laurent, stepped down after just a year to take on a “senior advisory” role with the organization.

Ms St-Laurent took office as Chief of Staff and Executive Director of the Sussex non-profit in April 2020.

The Canadian mother of two is said to be “the shining hope to lead their organization.”

It was revealed that James Holt, Meghan and Harry’s British PR chief, would be taking on the role of director instead.

And as a sign of the couple’s growing ventures across the pond, it was also announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired veteran producer Ben Browning to head up their film and TV business.

Natalie Campbell – June 2020

Natalie Campbell, a diversity campaigner, was Harry and Meghan’s great asset to run their cherished Sussex Royal charitable foundation.

She worked with Meghan on cookbook Together, which shed light on the Hubb Kitchen, a group that came together to prepare fresh meals after the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

She was poached from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation in August 2019 and worked for the Sussexes for less than a year before leaving for a new job.

Sara Latham – March 2020

Sara Latham, former director of communications, was among a group of 15 employees who lost her job at Megxit.

She previously worked for Barack Obama and was hired when the Sussexes and Cambridges split.

In his bombastic book Courtiers, Valentine Low writes: ‘At the back of [colleagues’] in my mind was the feeling that anyone leaving the Sussex team would do best to come up with a good excuse. Meghan didn’t like it when she thought it was about her.”

Clara Loughran – March 2020

The New Zealander, 33, first worked for the Cambridges where she met her now husband, public relations manager Nick Loughran.

She was given a key role as the Sussexes’ project manager, overseeing their charitable projects and helping with their wedding plans. She lost her job when the couple left for a new life.

Samantha Cohen – October 2019

Cohen, the Queen’s assistant chief of staff, planned to leave Buckingham Palace in 2018.

However, she agreed to stay on to help the Duchess of Sussex through her first months in the royal family.

The tough Cohen, an Australian who joined the Palace press office in 2001, was respected in royal circles.

She left last year as the couple’s private secretary to work for the environmental organization Cool Earth.

Amy Pickerill – March 2019

Ms Pickerill was tipped to become Meghan’s private secretary after Cohen, before unexpectedly stepping down as a key assistant in May 2019.

The former Treasury press officer had played a key role in Harry and Meghan’s tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October 2018 – their first royal tour as a married couple.

Meghan described the loss of her assistant private secretary as “very sad” and sources insisted the split was amicable.

Jason Knauf and Christian Jones – March 2019

Senior communications secretaries Jason Knauf and Christian Jones left to work for the Cambridges.

Mr Knauf was revealed to have made a formal complaint to Prince William’s private secretary, Simon Case, in October 2018 about the bullying that he said several members of the household suffered.

The Sussexes have always vehemently denied allegations of bullying as a ‘calculated smear campaign’.

Female security guard – January 2019

In January 2019, a female royal protection officer also resigned as Meghan’s top bodyguard.

The officer, who has not been named for security reasons, had been Meghan and Harry’s chief of security for less than a year when she left the position.

At the time, a Scotland Yard spokesperson said: ‘It is for personal reasons and has absolutely nothing to do with the Duke or Duchess, who are extremely disappointed to have lost her.’

Melissa Toubati – Nov 2018

Deputy Communications Secretary Katrina McKeever

Meghan’s PA, Melissa Toubati, left after just six months, saying she handed in her resignation after the Duchess left her “in tears” with her demands. Meghan denies the allegations.

Katrina McKeever – Sept 2018

Deputy Communications Secretary Katrina McKeever quietly left the Kensington Palace press office in September 2018.

She had an important liaison role with Meghan’s family, including her father Thomas Markle. In Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand say that McKeever “left on a good note with the Sussexes.”