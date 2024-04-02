Hamish Blake and Andy Lee celebrate 20 years on TV by sharing hilarious throwback image: ‘With haircuts like that, I’m not surprised the show was axed’

<!–

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee have marked 20 years since they first appeared on Australian television screens.

Andy, 42, took to Instagram on Monday to mark the milestone with a tongue-in-cheek post.

Over a photo of Hamish, 42, and Andy looking much younger and with very unkempt hairstyles, Andy made a joke about his early 2000s style in the caption.

‘Yesterday marked 20 years since Hame and I made our first appearance on television. “With haircuts like that, I’m not surprised the show was canceled after 6 weeks,” Lee began.

“Low fidelity image, but you can still make out Hamish’s silver rat tail,” he added.

The 2004 Seven show Hamish & Andy marked the duo’s first appearance on commercial television.

Before that, they had worked in community radio and television, before launching their career with the 60 Minutes sketch show, which premiered on March 31, 2004.

After the show was canceled in May of that year, the pair moved to Ten, developing the satirical series Real Stories and making regular appearances on the hit tonight show, Rove Live.

The Melbourne-born comedy team then moved to Channel Nine, where they presented the Hamish and Andy series Gap Year, and also worked extensively in radio.

But Andy’s latest solo project may be quite a departure from his work with Hamish.

Rumors have circulated that Andy and his girlfriend Rebecca Harding will film the renovation of the Hawthorn house they recently bought for a new TV series.

The historic house was built on a large plot of land along the Yarra River in 1876.

The once grand house, also known as Ravenswood, sat idle for a decade before Andy bought it for a whopping $8.5 million.

Andy (left) mentioned to The Herald Sun that he and Rebecca, 33, (right) had previously discussed filming a series renewal.

Speaking to The Herald Sun, Andy revealed he was surprised by all the interest generated by the planned renovation.

“It has left us absolutely stunned. I could not believe it. I get it a little bit, it’s not about us, it’s about the place. It’s so unique,’ she said.

The house’s Instagram page @thebuild_ravenswood currently has 117,000 followers.

Andy added that he and Rebecca, 33, had previously discussed filming a series renewal.

According Women’s DayHamish, Lee’s best friend, could make a cameo if the renovation is filmed.