Halsey’s 17-month-old son Ender plays the little drum kit he got for Christmas

On Monday, three-time Grammy nominee Halsey shared a nice video of his son Ender Ridley Aydin playing the little Mendini drum kit he got for Christmas.

The 17-month-old boy rocked a Prince-print jumpsuit, sat on a stool and used a drumstick to beat one drum while hitting the other with his bare hand.

The 28-year-old pop star – whose pronouns are she/they – has been instastorando glimpses of her cozy Christmas celebration at home with little Ender.

‘He hates [when I sing to him]. She’s my biggest critic,” Halsey (born Ashley Frangipane) said in the tonight show on June 13.

‘It’s funny, my mom can’t carry a tune in a bucket. It’s very bad and when she sings her eyes light up like the moon and stars. But when she sings, he’s not a fan. I get the [he’s about to cry face]. I’m like, “Okay, okay, most kids would be very happy.”

The New Jersey native did not share any footage of her dad Alev Aydin, whom she met in 2018 when he was hired to write his biopic for Sony Pictures that never materialized.

Under the tree, Halsey received a white quilted heart-shaped Chanel bag straight from the luxury French fashion house and mysteriously mocked: ‘Thank you @chanel can’t wait for next year!’

The So Good singer previously posted many black and white images of her ‘dream experience’ attending the ‘incredible’ Chanel Womenswear SS/23 presentation during Paris Fashion Week on October 4.

Halsey sprouted at the time: ‘My first fashion show was Chanel six years ago and I’m just as in awe today!’

The About-Face Beauty founder collaborated with Blizzard Entertainment on the hellish action RPG Diablo IV, which is set to release on June 6.

Halsey made the official announcement after performing her 2021 song Lilith onstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles during The Game Awards on December 8.

“I first fell in love with Diablo when I started playing the game as a senior in high school,” the Stay with Me fan, who has 70.7 million followers on social media. wrote.

‘So to be a part of this 10 years later is pretty sick. Plus I can pay [homage] to my favorite character from If I can’t have love, I want power in the process. Much more to come in this partnership!’

Halsey will resume her 32-date, $14.5 million Love and Power Tour on June 1 at Primavera Sound in Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum.

On March 23, the Sing 2 actress wrapped up her role as Mandy Starr in the indie action crime drama National Anthem, and filmmaker Tony Tost screened the ‘final visual effects detection session’ September 2

The film about a Lakota ghost T-shirt that finds its way to the black market in a small town also stars Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Eric Dane and Simon Rex.