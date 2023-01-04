Hailey Bieber flaunts her taut midriff and peachy backside as she posts Jamaica bikini pictures

Hailey Bieber showed off her toned midriff and peachy backside on Wednesday when she posted “lost” bikini photos from her 2021 trip to Jamaica.

The supermodel, 26 – who called in 2023 with her husband Justin Bieber, 28, and their glamorous group of friends in Aspen – treated her 49.9 million Instagram followers to some sexy throwbacks to her Jamaican vacation.

Hailey originally posted about her tropical escape in September 2021, which helped to quell the rampant speculation at the moment that Justin Bieber is “mistreating” her.

‘Lost files from [Jamaican flag emoji]Hailey captioned her collection of bikini photos.

The Rhode Skin founder’s incredible body was highlighted in her two different bikinis.

The first look was an edgy combination of wide leg jeans and a bikini top with two different bust cups.

Bieber embraced a carefree aesthetic with minimal makeup and her hair in sultry waves,

She wore multiple pearl necklaces, rocking a boho-chic style.

The next two photos from the runway stunner both captured her in a mint green bikini.

Perched on the wooden railing of a bridge, Hailey smiled at the camera and posed with a straight stance, drawing attention with her pronounced backside.

The model’s black bucket hat provided protection from the sun and her left wrist was adorned with a pearl bracelet.

The beauty of these “lost files” is tarnished by the fact that they hint at a rough patch for Hailey, as her trip to Jamaica came after she denied Justin Bieber’s assault.

In the weeks leading up to her Jamaican escape, Hailey had defended her superstar husband’s apparently aggressive behavior towards her while she was performing 4D with Demi Lovato.

The disturbing public displays of the Baby singer are included screaming at Hailey, slam shut a car door on her, ‘cut karate’ her forehead, and told her once through InstagramLive: ‘If you hadn’t been so handsome, I would have gotten rid of you long ago.’

Hailey defended Justin to Lovato, saying, “There’s a thick story going around that says Justin isn’t nice to her and he treats her badly. And I’m like, it’s so far from the truth, and it’s the opposite.”

“I’m really lucky to say that I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every day. So when I see the opposite of that, I’m like, huh?’

Despite the Stay singer’s controversial behavior, the couple seems to be going strong four years into their marriage.

