Gwyneth Paltrow poses in her dressing gown as she shares snaps from road trip to Italy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She marked an important milestone last month as she reached her 50th birthday.

A Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated in style while en route to a road trip in Italy with her husband Brad Falchuk and friends.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to give fans an inside look at the festivities, including several selfies, a look at the delicious meals she sampled and evenings with fashion designer Brunello Cucinelli.

Au naturel: Gwyneth Paltrow posed without makeup in her robe as she shared snaps from an Italian road trip on Thursday after her 50th birthday

The Iron Man star looked instantly sensational as she posed in just a dressing gown and slippers as she sat on the counter of her rented home.

Gwyneth looked radiant as she went makeup free for the photo as she relaxed in front of a beautiful view of the Italian countryside.

She also left fans hysterical with a video of herself trying to use a toll booth machine, seemingly struggling to understand the Italian instructions before starting to scream with joy when she was able to get through.

Ready for a wild ride: She marked a major milestone last month as she reached her 50th birthday and celebrated Gwyneth in style on the road trip with husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth also found time to have lunch with designer Brunello and his daughter Carolina, and share a photo of the trio.

She captioned the snap: ‘Birthday trip to Umbria with a road trip or two.’

Brunello also shared a glimpse of the festivities on his Instagram page when he revealed that Cameron Diaz was also in attendance.

Stunning: Gwyneth looked radiant as she went makeup-free for a selfie on her flight to Italy

Snap happy: she posed next to her boyfriend while driving a convertible

Alongside a group photo he wrote: ‘I’d like to thank the sweetest @gwynethpaltrow, @camerondiaz and the other valued guests who honored us yesterday with their visit here in Solomeo, including the ‘rigatoni with tomato sauce and mozzarella’ I to love.

‘I was deeply impressed by their human simplicity and amiability.

“It was a real pleasure for me to discuss with such special people the great values ​​of humanity and how to try to keep at bay that malaise of the soul that torments each of us and has always affected people of all people. time.

“Thank you too for reminding us with endless gratitude of your love for our hamlets and the beautiful Umbrian country.”

Tasty treats: Gwyneth enjoyed a bruschetta appetizer and also shared snaps of a bunch of grapes

Beautiful view: Gwyneth shared beautiful shots of the Italian countryside

Last month, Gwyneth wrote a candid essay about her aging as she shared how she “accepted her body and let go of the need to be perfect” before reaching her milestone birthday.

She wrote: ‘My body, a map of the evidence of all days, is less timeless. A collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters.

‘Scarred by burns in the oven, a finger smashed in a window long ago, the birth of a child.

Driving Dirty: Gwyneth left fans hysterical with a video of herself trying to use a toll booth machine, seemingly struggling to understand Italian instructions

Great trio: Gwyneth also found time to have lunch with designer Brunello Cucinelli and his daughter Carolina, sharing a photo of the trio

“Silver hair and fine lines. The sun has left its heavenly fingerprints all over me, as if it has dipped a brush in dark taupe watercolor and smeared it over my skin.

And as I do what I can to strive for good health and longevity, to prevent weakening of muscles and receding bone, I have a mantra that I insert into those reckless thoughts that try to derail me: I accept .

“I accept the scars and the sagging skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity.’