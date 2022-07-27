Guy Pearce and Teresa Palmer to star in Australian series The Clearing about a Doomsday Cult

Guy Pearce stars in the new Australian blockbuster series The Clearing from streaming giant Disney+.

Based on JP Pomare’s novel of the same name, the eight-part thriller is a fictionalized account of the so-called ‘Doomsday Cult’, founded in the 1960s by Anne Hamilton-Byrne.

Producers have announced that the 54-year-old homegrown Hollywood favorite has already started filming the big-budget drama in Victoria.

Australian favorite Miranda Otto, 54, also plays a cult leader in the event series.

She takes up the story with Discovery of Witches star Teresa Palmer, who plays a former member of the cult who tries to escape to live a normal life.

Other prominent cast members confirmed on Wednesday include Beloved Bump actress Claudia Karvan, Harrow star Anna Lise Phillips and Xavier Samuel, who received critical acclaim for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

Logie award winner Hazeem Shammas (Safe Harbor) will also star in the drama alongside Mystery Road’s Mark Coles-Smith.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Australian acting legend Gary Sweet, Kate Mulvany of The Twelve and Alicia Gardiner of Offspring in lead roles.

Behind-the-scenes talent includes Miranda Ott’s sister Gracie (Bump), who will be co-directing the show with Jeffrey Walker (Lambs of God).

The show was created and written by Elise McCredie, Matt Cameron, with co-writer Osamah Sami and produced by Sydney-based company Wooden Horse.

The Clearing is one of the titles of The Walt Disney Company’s first major foray into Australian homegrown production.

The TV and film giant announced a series of major projects, worth millions, to be produced in Australia and New Zealand in May.

Also part of Disney’s new Australian productions is The Artful Dodger, a ‘sequel’ to Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist.

According to reports, the shows will be streamed on the Disney+ Star platform.