Guardiola insists tenth-place Liverpool are still City’s biggest threat, not Arsenal
Pep Guardiola insists Liverpool are still the biggest threat to Manchester City’s title ambitions ahead of their clash at Anfield on Sunday.
Guardiola spoke at his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Merseyside, where Manchester City will look to deal another blow to Jurgen Klopp’s stuttering season.
An indifferent start dropped the Reds to tenth in the standings – 13 points behind City in second place and one point further on leaders Arsenal.
Despite a huge gap between the teams, Guardiola has no doubts that Liverpool are capable of putting together a string of victories in hopes of derailing City’s title bid.
When asked if Liverpool remained City’s biggest challenge, Guardiola replied: “They always have been. Yes. Because I know the quality they have.
“If it were with ten games to go, I would say I don’t think they can catch us, but anything can happen now.”
City have won just once in their last ten visits to Anfield in all competitions, with seven losses and two draws overshadowing a 4-1 win in 2021.
Despite this, Guardiola admits that he enjoys playing at Anfield and that his side must always perform well to have any chance of winning.
BACK?
Espirito Santo explores ways to leave Saudi club amid talks over Wolves . return
“You have to behave at the highest level, especially off the ball, for second balls, many things. At Anfield, win or lose, we always play with a big personality.
“It’s one of the biggest [games at Anfield]nicest, it’s a pleasure to be there and be a part of the game.
The Spaniard also pointed to his side’s consistency as the difference maker in crossing the line in the title race compared to Liverpool and Chelsea, who ultimately missed out on the top prize.
“This is our greatest achievement as a team. Everything can change. A few months ago, Liverpool were competing for a prestigious position in English football: four titles. They had more shots, possession, everything in the [Champions League] final and they lost.
“This is the same team, the same manager, things can happen. It’s part of the nature of the game. I don’t look at good moments or bad moments. I analyze as a team and always expect the best from them.”
Guardiola revealed that three players will miss Sunday’s trip, including defender John Stones, who is still a week away from returning.
“They will all be out,” Guardiola told reporters when questioned about his injured trio. John, I think I’ll be back. I don’t know when maybe a week. Kalvin [Phillips] is getting better. Kylea [Walker] is still out. don’t know [if they’ll be ready for the World Cup].
Good news for City fans is that top scorer Erling Haaland is fit and ready for Sunday’s game after being named as an unused substitute in Tuesday’s scoreless draw at FC Copenhagen.
OFFER OF THE DAY
BetVictor: Make sure 50/1 Erling Haaland scores against Liverpool at any time* – CLAIM HERE
18+ New customers only. Sign up and bet up to £1 on Erling Haaland – Anytime Goalscorer; No payout. Improved odds paid out in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10am UK time 10.10.22am to 4.30pm UK time 16.10.22. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);