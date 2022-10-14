Gronk’s GF comments on Tom and Gisele’s rocky marriage: ‘I love Tom & Giselle so much’ 

Camille Kostek, whose long-term boyfriend Rob Gronkowski played his entire NFL alongside Tom Brady, said on Thursday that she loves Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen, who are rumored to be on their way to divorce but thinks they still have it. upwards.

While walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, Kostek, a model and former NFL cheerleader, told paparazzi, “I love Tom and Gisele so much,” when asked to comment on the high-profile marital troubles. couples.

When asked if she believes the two can get through the rough time they seem to be going through, she says yes twice before getting off the airport escalator and heading for her flight.

Gisele, 42, and Kostek, 30, built a friendship over the years their partners played for the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski, 33, played 11 seasons for the Patriots, while Brady, 45, played 20 seasons for the New England team when the pair won three Super Bowls. The duo spent two additional seasons with the Buccaneers and won another Super Bowl in 2021.

The unconfirmed news that Brady and Bündchen respectively have engaged their lawyers has been seeping through for weeks as Gisele has missed an unusual number of Brady’s matches.

Gisele has been spotted in Miami a number of times, while Brady returned to Tampa after Hurricane Ian to continue his season.

Most recently, Gisele liked a suspicious Instagram post that read, “You can’t have a committed relationship with someone who isn’t consistent with you. Read that again.’

She added a prayer hands emoji.

If the couple chooses to divorce, an empire worth hundreds of millions is at stake.

Camille Kostek attends the MOTF X Brooks Nader Launch Party at the West Hollywood edition on October 10, 2022

Kostek befriended Brady’s wife Gisele during their time supporting their partners who played concurrently for the New England Patriots

For the past few weeks, rumors have circulated that Brady and Bündchen are splitting up after an epic battle and are now mulling over how to divide their multi-million dollar empire.

“I don’t think anything is coming back now. They both have a lawyer and are investigating what a split entails, who gets what and what the finances will be,” an anonymous source told Page Six.

The couple married in 2009 and share son Benjamin Rein (12) and daughter Vivian Lake (9).

Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15, who he fathered with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Legal experts speculate that Brady and Bündchen, 45 and 42 respectively, would file a case in Florida, where they are primarily based after a decade in Boston.

Another source told the Post that the couple is assessing how they would divide their $26 million real estate portfolio.

Recently, the couple bought a $17 million home on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, an area jokingly referred to as “Billionaires Bunker.”

A $3.6 million apartment in a New York City luxury Tribeca building also belongs to the couple, as does a $5.7 million property in Mike Meldman’s exclusive Yellowstone club in Montana.

The property most loved by Bündchen is said to be the couple’s vacation home on Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula, where the family has vacationed regularly over the years.

Brady’s personal net worth jumped from $180 million to $250 million in the past year, thanks to a handful of hyper-lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Under Armour, Sam Adams and Tag Heuer.

Bündchen’s personal fortune is believed to be in a similar range, if not higher. She has managed to earn a formidable salary since her days as a Victoria’s Secret model.

Since rumors of tensions between the couple first surfaced, multiple reports have claimed that Brady’s decision to retire earlier this year was the root of their marital woes.

He had initially retired from his career, in part to focus on his family – as he promised to spend more time with them, as Gisele “deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my children deserve what they deserve from me as a husband.” need father’ .’