Grandmother mauled to death by American bulldogs ‘was treated in hospital for dog bites last year’

A ‘lovely and funny’ grandmother who was mauled to death by five American bulldogs had been treated in hospital for dog bites a year before she was killed in the horrific attack, it has emerged.

Ann Dunn, 65, died at a dog breeding property in Liverpool on Monday night after being mauled by ‘several’ dogs described by Merseyside Police as American Bulldog breeds.

Five canines were later taken from the property by police and ‘humanely destroyed’.

The tragedy comes after Ms Dunn required hospital treatment last August after suffering a series of bites from a large dog, which resulted in non-life threatening injuries, The Liverpool Echo reported.

It is unclear if the dog that attacked her last summer was involved in her death.

Ann Dunn, 65, (pictured) died at a dog breeding property in Liverpool on Monday night after being mauled by ‘several’ American bulldogs

Dunn was attacked inside her home on St Brigid’s Crescent in Vauxhall at around 4.25pm ​​on Monday.

People were called to the home after her family realized something was wrong when she didn’t show up to pick up her grandson from school.

The property where Mrs Dunn died had been listed online for dog breeding.

Pictures on the company’s website show several dogs advertised for sale, with offers available upon request.

American Bulldogs, which were the breed of dog found in the home, are not one of the four breeds currently banned in the UK.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerously out-of-control dog and has since been granted conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination will take place to establish Ms Dunn’s cause of death.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: ‘This is clearly a very disturbing incident and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the lady who died.

“Our inquiries are continuing as we seek to establish what happened and I would encourage anyone who can assist our inquiries to get in touch.”

A spokeswoman for Merseyside Police said the investigation team could not comment on whether the August 2021 attack is part of their investigations.

Five canines were later taken from the property by police and ‘humanely destroyed’. Investigators are pictured at the home Monday

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerously out-of-control dog and has since been granted conditional bail pending further enquiries. Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination will take place to establish Ms Dunn’s cause of death

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in for Mrs Dunn, who worked as a cleaner at Liverpool John Moores University.

In a moving statement, a university spokesman said: ‘The university community is completely shocked and devastated by this tragic loss and to lose Ann in this way is just heartbreaking.

‘Ann was hard working and dedicated and had so many friends across the organisation. It’s just awful and she will be terribly missed. Our thoughts at this time are with her family and loved ones.’

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, told the Mirror that Ann was ‘lovely, funny and a happy girl’ who had ‘not long ago been on holiday with her daughter’.

She said: ‘She was supposed to collect her grandson from school and it wasn’t until the school got in touch with his mum to say he was still there and no one had come after him that they realized something was wrong.

‘She had gone in to put her bags down and the dogs attacked her, she tried to close the door but she fell.’

The neighbor added: ‘When I found out I was so upset. I couldn’t sleep that night. It’s horrible and so sad. I used to see her go to work, whatever the weather, rain or shine, she always went down and never missed a day.’

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000731247.