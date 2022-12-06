GP, 53, ‘carried out a dozen unnecessary intimate examinations on 16-year-old girl at his surgery’

A GP performed a dozen intimate vaginal and breast exams on a teenage girl over an 18-month period for “his own sexual gratification”, a court heard.

Manish Shah, 53, was accused of speaking “absolute nonsense” at the Old Bailey while trying to justify visits by eight women to his medical center in Romford, Essex, between October 2009 and July 2013.

He is said to have persuaded women to undergo invasive vaginal examinations and breast examinations when there was no medical necessity and to have breached guidelines on the use of escorts.

He denies six counts of assault by vaginal penetration with a finger and four counts of sexual assault for touching the woman.

Manish Shah, 53, denies 41 sexual crimes against eight victims over a four-year period between 2009 and July 2013.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones asked Shah why she kept asking a 16-year-old girl to come back for vaginal and breast exams.

The teen underwent eight vaginal examinations and four breast examinations that prosecutors say were simply for Shah’s sexual gratification.

The doctor said that he had asked her to come in for vaginal exams because she had previously had an infection.

Ms Karmy-Jones asked the doctor if her approach was appropriate given that the teenager had only suffered from a previous infection.

‘How long is it going to go on? Have you had an infection at some point in your past, how long will this continue?’

Shah replied, “This is in context, because of the cysts he had, he said the cyst is better but it hasn’t resolved, it’s still there.” I have asked her if she wants me to check it out.

Mrs Karmy-Jones said, ‘What are you suggesting by that, that she said, ‘Yes, please let me take off my clothes and open my legs so you can put your fingers in my vagina’, is that what said? ?’

‘Nope. I think you underestimate the level of concern that some of these patients had,” Shah responded.

Ms Karmy-Jones suggested that the small cyst did not need monitoring, but Shah insisted that it did.

Ms Karmy-Jones said: ‘This is another example of you creating the opportunity for another intimate scrutiny. If there was a problem, you would have solved it and done it right there.

Shah said the patient did not want swabs to be performed on the same day as the intimate exam.

‘Absolute nonsense Mr. Shah, it’s another time she was going to walk in and get a chance to put her fingers inside her, isn’t it?’ Ms. Karmy-Jones responded.

Ms Karmy-Jones said there was another time the teen wanted to talk about contraception and Shah couldn’t take tests that day because she was on her period.

Ms Karmy-Jones added that Shah had wanted to see the girl regularly and told her to come back when she had a small cyst in her armpit.

Shah said he had told her to come back if she still had symptoms.

‘She says, ‘yeah, she’s much better, thank you,’ and you say, ‘shall we do another breast exam?’ said Mrs. Karmy-Jones.

Shah replied, “Symptom resolution is not pathology resolution, it is her choice, I gave her the choice and she was not interested this time.”

A vaginal exam in August 2011 was linked to an STI test, Shah told the court.

Ms Karmy-Jones said: “On the same occasion there was a breast exam that she didn’t request either, right?”

Shah replied that the patient had requested the test after a discussion with him.

Ms Karmy-Jones said: “She had breast pain in March 2011, she had a small cyst in her armpit in March 2011 which resolved, she has since been seen and noted that she is doing much better, no escort here, This is a completely unnecessary exam, isn’t it?

Shah intervened to say that an escort was present and said that the examination was necessary.

“She had no reported symptoms, no family history of breast cancer, nothing to suggest any problem with her breast, no cyst, no difference in size or pain in her breasts. There was absolutely no need for this at all, right? Karmy-Jones asked.

Shah said there were a number of risk factors, including being on the pill.

‘And for these reasons you say that it was important to perform four breast exams on a 16-year-old girl in the space of 18 months.’ said Mrs. Karmy-Jones.

Shah said that he had explained the reasons for the eight vaginal examinations and believed that he had been clear.

Ms Karmy Jones said: “She said you made her uncomfortable and she didn’t want you to be examined, but you told her you were the only doctor who dealt with sexual matters and she had to trust you.”

The prosecutor said Shah had told another patient, a 27-year-old woman, that he would put himself out there for her and do her a favor by running tests on her.

The patient had come to the clinic concerned about breast cancer in her family, but due to her age and the closeness of her relatives, she should have been told that she was not at high risk.

Shah said it would have been wrong to tell the patient not to worry and that he couldn’t send her to a clinic because of her age.

Ms Karmy-Jones said: “The option would be to explain that you are not at high risk of cancer, you have no reason to be afraid and if you had symptoms you would return.”

‘That had been explained to her. Waiting for the symptoms may be too late,’ Shah replied.

Ms Karmy-Jones accused Shah of playing on the young woman’s fears to perform the unnecessary breast exams.

“Far from trying to reassure this young woman, you were only fanning the flames of her cancer fears and making her dependent on you.”

Shah, of Romford, denies 22 counts of penetrative assault and 17 counts of sexual assault.

The trial continues.