Gotham Knights brings the Arkham flavor with a new cast of heroes

The streets don’t have proper Batman: Arkham game since 2015, and Gotham Knights aims to remedy that. I got to try and be a caped crusader in an extended, hands-on preview event, and if you craved another Batman game, clear your schedule because this one looks like a doozy.

In Gotham KnightsInstead of playing as the taciturn Batman, you are given a choice to fight crime as one of his four protégés: Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood or Robin. Each of them has their own unique skills, fighting style and gadgets, offering a refreshing bit of gameplay variety or the ability to find what suits you and stick with it. I tried them all and each character felt suitably different.

WB Montreal

Nightwing flips all over, taking advantage of his training as an acrobat. Batgirl feels most like Batman herself in the way she defeats her opponents. Tim Drake’s Robin uses stealth and slingshots, and Red Hood, simplest of all, just shoots mofo’s. I really thought I’d stick with Red Hood’s kata style play, but of the four, I enjoyed Nightwing the most. He seems to have the most useful gear with his tactical cattle prods that stun enemies and open them up for free hits.

(Word of order: if your game often refers to the fact that Nightwing is known for his ass, you better make it dummy thicc. Nightwing’s ass in Gotham Knights very lacking – Nicola Scott wouldn’t be happy.)

This “Nightbutt” is disappointing. WB Montreal

It doesn’t matter who you play with Gotham Knights offers you the choice of how to join the battle. There’s the stealth approach that lets you use the Gotham City scenery to your advantage, diving down from light poles or perches to silently take out your enemy. Or, if you time and dodge your hits, you can run wild in Batarangs. Gotham Knights uses a momentum system where successive, successful hits build a bar that allows you to unleash devastating special attacks – attacks you need to take out the game’s bigger enemies. During my preview, there was a kind of mini boss fight where I had to fight an enemy with an unblockable combo that could only be interrupted by one of my special moves.

I hated this boss. She used her unblockable attack early and often; when it connected, it drained half of my life bar, and it was really hard to build up the momentum meter enough for me to use my own specialty to counter it. I died several times before defeating her, only to find out she wasn’t a one-time mini-boss but an ordinary enemy who would now be peppered each encounter from there. Battles that were once a free-flowing mix of punches, dives and dodges slowed down to a heavy blow that felt like encounters should be chewed rather than enjoyed. BOO!

On the story side, Gotham Knights seems designed to be the kind of game that requires a serious commitment to get through. It’s been a while since I’ve played or watched a Arkham game and play knightswas I reminded how? Assassin’s Creed-like it is. Once out of the tutorial, the game becomes an open world where you view a sprawling map of Gotham City, filled with tiny icons that indicate what crimes, challenges, or whatever to do for your night on patrol. You can choose to work on the main mystery, fight petty crime, take on one of the various gangs that terrorize the city, or you can race your souped-up Batcycle, ala that one scene with Alicia Silverstone, Chris O’Donnell and Coolio (RIP to a Legend) in Batman & Robin.