Gold Coast woman finds the cremated remains of an Adelaide man, George Esztergomy

A mum on her morning beach walk picking up litter was shocked to find an urn containing the ashes of a man who died in 2014 more than 2,000km away.

Chantal Clarke, 55, said she discovered George Esztergomy’s urn in Broadwater on the Gold Coast in the wet sand near her home on Tuesday.

“I was walking my dog ​​with a friend picking up litter when we came across this blue plastic box,” she said.

“I thought it was a bale container from a can, but it was an urn.”

The label on the urn shows that it is the remains of George Esztergomy, 55, who died in Adelaide on 5 June 2014 (pictured, the urn when Mrs Clarke discovered it on the beach)

She believes Mr Esztergomy’s ashes are still inside the plastic urn as it remains sealed.

The label on Mr Esztergomy’s urn is mostly intact, so Ms Clarke believes he was not in the water for long.

Sir. Esztergomy died on 5 June 2015 at the age of 55.

He lived in South Australia and his funeral was led by a service in Underdale, Adelaide.

“He no longer has any living descendants in Australia,” Clarke said.

‘His father was given his remains and there were no other relatives.

Chantal Clarke (above) found an eight-year-old urn while walking on a Gold Coast beach on Tuesday

‘[The father] went a year and a half ago.’

Ms Clarke was able to learn more about Mr Esztergomy’s life by speaking to the directors of the funeral home that stands on his urn.

“George had a troubled life,” she said.

‘He ended up in a home for vulnerable people and got a free cremation.’

Ms Clarke said she is determined to find the family of Mr Esztergomy, who she affectionately calls Curious George, so they can be reunited.

She believes most of his family lives in Hungary, but hopes he may have a mother or sibling the funeral home didn’t know about living in Australia.

Ms Clarke believes that Mr Esztergomy’s remains have not been in the water for long as the urn’s label (in case) is largely undamaged

“He has an unusual surname and I have contacted the South Australian funeral home that is on the label with his remains so I hope his next of kin will be found and contacted soon,” she said.

Ms Clarke has been sharing the information printed on the urn label, as well as regular updates, to her Facebook page in the hope of finding Mr Esztergomy’s rightful home.

She said that if no one comes forward to claim that Mr Esztergomy and the police are unable to help, she will make sure to give him a proper farewell.

“He had a hard life, I want to send him off,” she said.

“We can do right by him now.”