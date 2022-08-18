Gold Coast mum Shannon Sime dies from stroke as GoFundMe is set up to help Scott, baby Harlow

A shattered husband has shared his heartbreak following the death of his young wife from a stroke, just six weeks after the birth of their first child.

Shannon Sime, a 29-year-old hairdresser from the United Kingdom who had lived on the Gold Coast, suffered a stroke on August 5 and sadly lost her life three days later.

In a final act of selflessness, Mrs. Sime donated her organs, potentially saving the lives of five people.

A person who had only 24 hours to live got the heart of Mrs. Sime.

She and her husband Scott had only just welcomed their daughter Harlow into the world, leaving the father devastated as he raises his newborn baby alone.

“Shannon is the most amazing person I’ve ever met,” Mr Sime wrote in an emotional Facebook post.

“She has made this world a much better place and it comforts me to know how much of a positive impact she has had on the lives of people from all over the world.”

The pair moved from the UK to South Australia ten years ago and built a life for themselves, spending stints in Adelaide, Melbourne and most recently the Gold Coast.

Mr Sime said he was “eternally grateful” that his wife had chosen him to “get involved in life.”

“I am in awe of all the amazing things we have been able to do together and how even after all she has been through, she was still able to find the strength to live every moment as if it were her last and to be as selfless as she was. is,” he said.

Tributes have come in from loved ones mourning the death of Ms. Sime, who was “beloved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

A close friend of the couple, Daniel O’Hara, said Ms. Sime’s stroke came “out of nowhere” and that she had not been ill at the time.

“It’s been extremely tough, we’ve been so close to them but as far away in Adelaide as we are on the Gold Coast,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

The 29-year-old is remembered as incredibly selfless, spending her Christmases feeding the homeless and cutting the hair of victims of domestic violence.

Mr O’Hara and his wife have a… GoFundMe to support Mr. Sime financially when he takes time off as a crane operator to care for Harlow.

Mr O’Hara said he and his wife met the couple in 2013 while living in Adelaide and have bonded closely with them over the years.

HOW TO RECOGNIZE THE SIGNS OF A BATTLE? Face – Check if the person’s mouth is hanging Arms – Can the person lift both arms? Speech – Check if their speech is unclear If you see any of these signs, call 000 . right away

He’s flying to Queensland on Friday to be with his friend.

“He’s a shadow of the man he was, and I think he has a hard time even knowing how to be a father,” Mr. O’Hara said.

“But he’s incredibly strong. I couldn’t imagine organizing a funeral for my wife at the age of 29, but Scott did it, and basically all by himself.’

As Mr Sime is from the UK, his parents flew in from abroad but he has no other family in Australia.

However, the Simes have a large group of friends in Adelaide who have gathered around the father as he grieves.

Mr O’Hara has organized a fundraising football game and a silent auction, with proceeds going to Mr. Sime, and to support awareness of stroke and organ donation.

Mr O’Hara described Ms Sime as someone “loved by everyone she met.”

“Everyone fell in love with her and with Scott, they were infectious,” he said.

“She always had a smile on her face and a positive outlook on everything.”

More than 27,000 Australians will have had a stroke in 2020, according to the Stroke Foundation, and one in four will have one in their lifetime.

In 2019, 23 Australians died of stroke every day, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, making it one of the top five causes of death.