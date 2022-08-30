GoFundMe set up for Perth paraplegic Michael Roberts after horror kite surfing accident

A father of five faces an uncertain future after a horror kitesurfing accident left him permanently paralyzed from the chest.

Surfer and all-round ocean enthusiast Michael Roberts ‘mourns half his body’ after breaking his spine two weeks ago in a life-changing accident in Perth.

The near-tragedy has turned his and his family’s lives upside down just three months after he married the love of his life.

Friends, colleagues and strangers have gathered around Mr. Roberts and his new wife, Naomi, who is candid about the harrowing toll the accident has taken on the couple and their five young children.

She paid tribute to her “brave and strong” husband while giving a positive update on his progress as she shared a selfie from his hospital bed.

He was transferred to Fiona Stanley Hospital on Monday to begin his rehabilitation journey.

Michael Roberts (pictured with wife Naomi and their children) is now paraplegic after a recent freak accident

“We couldn’t be more excited about it. By being here, Michael will begin treatment tailored to his individual needs and be one step closer to home,” Ms Roberts wrote in an online fundraiser.

She also paid tribute to his employer Newmount Australia and her workplace, Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy & Fertilisers, for their continued support during this difficult time.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from so many wonderful people and our employers, which has allowed us to process this difficult time, grieve and most importantly, be together,” she writes.

Mr. Roberts currently works as a talent management consultant and has extensive experience in both the public and private sectors.

Nearly $30,000 has been raised within two days.

Proceeds will go towards modernizing the family home so that it will be accessible to Mr. Roberts when he finally leaves the hospital.

“Overnight, our lives and that of our children were turned upside down,” his wife wrote.

Naomi Roberts (right) shared a hospital bed selfie with her 3-month-old husband

“From the happiest we’ve ever been as newlyweds three months earlier, to the uncertain reality we now face.

“Unfortunately, Michael suffered a spinal cord injury that fractured his spine and damaged his spinal cord, leaving him permanently paralyzed from below the chest, and much of his spine fused.

“I am grateful every day that my husband is still with us and that our five children still have their father to love and guide them through life.”

Mrs. Roberts recognized the daunting road ahead and had a glimmer of hope that her husband would be able to walk again.

“I know we can get through anything together, and Michael will make the most of the cards he’s been dealt,” Ms Roberts added.

“He’s so brave and strong, and I couldn’t be prouder to be his wife.”

“Your support would mean so much to our family. It will help us preserve our family home and make it accessible for Michael to be as independent as possible.

“It will also help us explore future technology that could be developed to hopefully help him walk again one day.

Friends and colleagues have gathered around Perth, father Michael Roberts (pictured)

“We are so grateful and overwhelmed by all the support we have received from so many people.

“It brings tears to our eyes to know that there are so many wonderful people in our lives and we can’t wait to say thank you to everyone in person… thank you so much.

The family has been inundated with messages from supportive benefactors.

“He is a kind and caring father and husband, two of his children are very special in our lives, they are both my children’s best friends since they were in Kindy,” a friend wrote on Facebook.

“Michael has had a very unfortunate accident and is paralyzed, he is faced with a huge crooked ball and has a lot to adjust not only for him but for his whole family.”

Naomi Roberts (pictured) still has a glimmer of hope that her husband will one day be able to walk again